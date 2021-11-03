News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Drummer Clark Tracey celebrates with his new sextet at Herts Jazz gig

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:45 PM November 3, 2021
Drummer Clark Tracey

Clark Tracey's sextet will play The Maltings Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Herts Jazz

Celebrating his 60th birthday earlier in the year, drummer Clark Tracey formed a new band to mark the event.

The result, the Clark Tracey Sextet, will play the Maltings Theatre in St Albans on Sunday, November 14.

Featuring some of the best younger musicians on the scene, with special guest and director of NYJO, ex-Tracey alumnus Mark Armstrong on trumpet, the sextet will perform some earlier Tracey material along with some new arrangements.

Joining Tracey and Armstrong at the Herts Jazz gig will be Tom Ridout on tenor saxophone, James Owston on double bass, Gareth Williams on piano and James Wade-Sired on trombone.

This will most likely be Tracey’s last tour of the UK as a band leader, so try not to miss this date.

Tickets are available via ovo.org.uk/buy-tickets.

They cost £10 in advance for Herts Jazz members, £12 for over-65s, and £13 for non-members.

On the night they are £12 for Herts Jazz members, £14 for over-65s, and £15 for non-members.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cancer patient Martin too ill to attend own wedding but still charged £4,600 by venue
  2. 2 New Post Office opens to ease Hatfield bank crisis
  3. 3 Mum's shock as house camera catches man smashing her child's pumpkins
  1. 4 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  2. 5 Motorcyclist suffers suspected broken leg after car crash
  3. 6 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
  4. 7 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
  5. 8 Concerns raised over lack of electric vehicle charging points at planned housing development
  6. 9 Hatfield man with indecent images of children given suspended sentence
  7. 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Special student rates of £5 in advance or £7 on the door apply. All tickets have an additional £1 booking fee.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, have an intermission at 8.30pm, and finish around 10pm.

Throughout November there will be a pseudo-‘in the round’ seating arrangement at the Maltings, which will amplify the face-to-face experience of the return to real live music.

Music
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield.

Film

5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria in Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Queuing on M25 CCTV

Herts Live | Updated

Driver seriously injured after crash on M25

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Lister Hospital patient Martin McMullan marries his fiancée Lindsay

Lister Hospital | Video

Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The Frythe

The real-life Q branch – Welwyn’s secret Second World War station

Dan Mountney

person