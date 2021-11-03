Clark Tracey's sextet will play The Maltings Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Herts Jazz

Celebrating his 60th birthday earlier in the year, drummer Clark Tracey formed a new band to mark the event.

The result, the Clark Tracey Sextet, will play the Maltings Theatre in St Albans on Sunday, November 14.

Featuring some of the best younger musicians on the scene, with special guest and director of NYJO, ex-Tracey alumnus Mark Armstrong on trumpet, the sextet will perform some earlier Tracey material along with some new arrangements.

Joining Tracey and Armstrong at the Herts Jazz gig will be Tom Ridout on tenor saxophone, James Owston on double bass, Gareth Williams on piano and James Wade-Sired on trombone.

This will most likely be Tracey’s last tour of the UK as a band leader, so try not to miss this date.

Tickets are available via ovo.org.uk/buy-tickets.

They cost £10 in advance for Herts Jazz members, £12 for over-65s, and £13 for non-members.

On the night they are £12 for Herts Jazz members, £14 for over-65s, and £15 for non-members.

Special student rates of £5 in advance or £7 on the door apply. All tickets have an additional £1 booking fee.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, have an intermission at 8.30pm, and finish around 10pm.

Throughout November there will be a pseudo-‘in the round’ seating arrangement at the Maltings, which will amplify the face-to-face experience of the return to real live music.