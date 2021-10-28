Published: 7:00 PM October 28, 2021

Christmas will be "extra special" at one Hertfordshire zoo this winter with Santa coming to town.

Paradise Wildlife Park has announced its festive programme for visitors, who will be able to meet Santa as part of the admission price.

You can also explore the zoo's Land of the Tigers habitat as well as 800 incredible animals, and the ‘World of Dinosaurs', one of the leading animatronic dinosaur attractions in the country.

A PWP spokesperson said: "After the difficult last 18 months for everyone, we have decided to make Christmas extra special this year!"

Santa has worked his magic this year and for the holiday season has made the entry ticket to Paradise even more special, with day tickets to the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, including a visit to the grotto.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Santa at his magical grotto and have their photo taken with Santa throughout the day.

You will be able to visit Santa every weekend starting from November 27, and then every day from December 18 to Christmas Eve, December 24.

And don’t forget to visit Santa’s reindeer in the zoo's Woodland Walk, too.

"With all the animals and dinosaurs getting ready to welcome you with a season’s greetings and the Park to be dressed in the festive spirit, there is nowhere else you’d want to be this magical festive season," added the PWP spokesperson.

"From seasonal treats and festive music to our fantastic 20ft Christmas tree, Paradise will make sure this festive season will be full of laughter and joy.

"Santa will be joining in the fun throughout the day so make sure you make it a season to remember, with loads of magic and fun."

Head to Paradise Wildlife Park's website at www.pwpark.com to book tickets for Christmas.

Santa’s Grotto will have a first-come, first-served queuing system and organisers cannot guarantee everyone will be able to meet Santa on the day of your visit.

All Paradise Wildlife Park tickets must be booked prior to arrival.

