Quiz
Have a go at our chart-topping music quiz this Christmas
Published: 4:53 PM December 22, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Did Last Christmas get to number one? How long did it take for All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey to reach the top of the UK singles charts?
Think you're a bit of a pop music aficionado?
With Hertfordshire in Tier 4 and a trip to the weekly pub quiz out of the question, test you chart knowledge through the decades with our online pop music quiz this Christmas.
Take our music quiz below.
How many of these pop teasers will you get right?
Good luck!
Most Read
- 1 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
- 2 17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021
- 3 Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'
- 4 More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
- 5 Fire damaged subway renovated for centenary
- 6 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
- 7 Customers with autism 'in tears' after 'rubbish' Tier 4 restrictions shut shop
- 8 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
- 9 Two men sent for trial following burglaries
- 10 Further changes to car parks in town proposed
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus