Have a go at our Christmas movie quiz

Alan Davies

Published: 6:28 PM December 21, 2020   
Gift boxes under Christmas tree

Already got your presents wrapped under the Christmas tree? Then try our Christmas holiday movie quiz. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Who starred in The Holiday?

If you are missing your local pub quiz now that Hertfordshire has moved into Tier 4, we’ve got the answer or you with our Christmas movie quiz.

As our readers can’t get to their local to satisfy their pub quiz fix at the moment, we’re bringing the pub quiz to you online this week.

Try our festive film teasers below.

How many of today's 13 questions will you get correct?

Good luck! Watch out for another festive quiz later in the week.

person
