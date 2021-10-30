Get in the Christmas spirit in Hertford. - Credit: Hertford Town Council.

The annual Hertford Christmas Gala will return to the county town in November, with Hertford Castle also hosting a Christmas market over the same weekend.

This year, the annual Hertford Christmas Gala will once again take place in the town centre on Friday, November 26.

And, for the first time, Hertford Town Council will also host the Hertford Castle Christmas Market across the whole weekend from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.

The festivities take place across Hertford town centre and the Castle grounds, with local residents and visitors encouraged to visit the county town, shop locally and get into the Christmas spirit.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “There will be lots happening in Hertford as we start the countdown to Christmas.

"The new Christmas Market in the Castle grounds looks set to be a great addition to the early festive weekend, and the Christmas Gala on the Friday evening will be a celebration of our town centre, with entertainment and stalls amongst the many shops and places to eat and drink.”

Both events are organised by Hertford Town Council, and sponsored by Durkan Homes and McMullen’s Brewery.





When is the Hertford Christmas Gala 2021?

Friday, November 26 – 3.30pm to 8pm

The town centre streets will be filled with Christmas market stalls and food stands.

There will be fairground rides, and singers and entertainers will perform live on stage including All That Soul, Cedar Rose Johnson and others.

Get in the Christmas spirit in Hertford town centre. - Credit: Hertford Town Council.





When is the Hertford Castle Christmas Market?

Friday, November 26 – 3pm to 8pm

Saturday, November 27 – 11am to 7pm

Sunday, November 28 – 11am to 7pm

Historic Hertford Castle will host its first Christmas market within its spectacular grounds.

Perfect for those who like to shop early and local for Christmas, the event will be free of charge to attend.

It will boast an array of market stalls on the Castle Lawn.

In addition, there will be festive entertainment for guests to enjoy, and food and drink stands providing seasonal treats.

Hertford Castle Christmas Market will take place this November. - Credit: Hertford Town Council.

Over this festive weekend, many of the town centre retailers will also offer in-store discounts and promotions.

Examples of some of the discounts, events and promotions will include:

Leaf Café – Children can post letters in store to the North Pole. Letters can be pre-written or children can write their letter in the café. Make sure to include your address so that Santa can send you a response.

– Children can post letters in store to the North Pole. Letters can be pre-written or children can write their letter in the café. Make sure to include your address so that Santa can send you a response. Hertford Museum – Drop in for Christmas crafts, storytelling and Father Christmas in his grotto. It’s free with a small charge to visit Father Christmas, which includes a gift.

– Drop in for Christmas crafts, storytelling and Father Christmas in his grotto. It’s free with a small charge to visit Father Christmas, which includes a gift. Mudlarks Garden Café – Join in for festive cookie decorating from £1.50 per child.

– Join in for festive cookie decorating from £1.50 per child. Chapter79 – Free lucky dip with a chance to win a diamond, plus other offers for the perfect Christmas gift.

– Free lucky dip with a chance to win a diamond, plus other offers for the perfect Christmas gift. The Old Barge – Pop in anytime to warm up by a roaring open fire with a glass of hot spiced mulled wine or cider with some free roasted chestnuts.

– Pop in anytime to warm up by a roaring open fire with a glass of hot spiced mulled wine or cider with some free roasted chestnuts. The Flower Bar – 10 per cent off orders over £30.

– 10 per cent off orders over £30. Paul Martin Perfumery – Up to 10 per cent off full price products.

– Up to 10 per cent off full price products. The Seafood Shack, Courtyard of The Lord Haig Pub – 10 per cent off everything when showing the event flyer and 10 per cent off all Christmas platters when order placed and paid for over the weekend.

– 10 per cent off everything when showing the event flyer and 10 per cent off all Christmas platters when order placed and paid for over the weekend. The Women’s Society – 20 per cent off purchases in the boutique (full price only T&C’s apply).

– 20 per cent off purchases in the boutique (full price only T&C’s apply). Turkish Kitchen – Free mixed cold meze all day with any main course ordered. Vegan and vegetarian options available with event programme.

– Free mixed cold meze all day with any main course ordered. Vegan and vegetarian options available with event programme. Hamptons – Pop in for a free mulled wine for the adults and face painting for the children.





The full events programme will be available from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre or online by visiting www.gohertford.co.uk/events closer to the event.

Hertford Castle Christmas Market will take place from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28. - Credit: Hertford Town Council.



