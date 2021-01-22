Chilfest organisers 'still planning' 2021 festival

Published: 11:58 AM January 22, 2021

Organisers are still planning to run Hertfordshire music festival Chilfest this summer.

Following the cancellation of this year's Glastonbury due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, promoters of the Tring 1980s fest have reassured fans they are still working on this summer's showcase.

Chilfest is due to take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021, with Adam Ant and former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley among the acts scheduled to perform.

Totally Tribute is planned for the day before, Friday, July 9, with The Bootleg Beatles and Noasis down to play.

On its Instagram page yesterday (Thursday), Chilfest posted: "You may have seen the sad announcement today that Glastonbury Festival will not be going ahead in 2021.

"We want to reassure you that Chilfest is still planning for the biggest and best event yet on 9 & 10 July.

"As a much smaller festival, we are agile enough to navigate around changing restrictions and developments, we have a far shorter build-time to get our site up and running and we have options (such as reducing capacity) available to us.

"Rest assured, we are keeping on top of news and have specialist advice on tap to ensure we are keeping everyone safe and still giving you Chilfest music lovers what you desperately want: a summer festival to remember!"

Tickets are available at www.chilfest.co.uk



