The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will guest star in an upcoming episode of EastEnders in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Royal couple will star as themselves in a celebratory programme to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

They will join Albert Square residents as they mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party.

The specially shot scenes were filmed in March when Prince Charles and Camilla visited the Hertfordshire set of the long-running BBC One soap to meet the cast and crew.

Viewers have already seen Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decide to throw a Jubilee party for the Square and in upcoming scenes, he will tease some very special guests.

In the special episode, due to air on Thursday, June 2, the partygoers will get the surprise of their lives as Mick and Linda greet The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and introduce them to the residents of Albert Square.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We are truly honoured to have both The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

"Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford but it wasn’t just her as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history."

Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, will greet Charles and Camilla at the party and introduce them to the residents of Walford.

Speaking about her brush with royalty, Kellie said: ‘I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

"I just thought, 'Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before'. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.

"So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!’

The scenes were filmed on Thursday, March 31.

During their visit to the EastEnders set, the Prince of Wales was presented with an Albert Square street sign by Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set at BBC Elstree Centre in Borehamwood.

The royal visitor stepped behind the bar of the Queen Vic during the visit.

The special EastEnders episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on BBC One on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30pm.