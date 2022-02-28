News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Apply to exhibit for free your bike or motor at this year's Cars at the Castle event

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM February 28, 2022
A classic car on display at the Cars at the Castle event in the grounds of Hertford Castle

Would you like to exhibit your motor at this year's Cars at the Castle event in the grounds of Hertford Castle? - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Do you own a beautiful or quirky motor vehicle that you’d like to display this spring?

Organisers of Cars at the Castle are looking for car or bike exhibitors wishing to display their prized machines within the spectacular grounds of Hertford Castle.

Cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle

Cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 15 from noon to 4pm, and exhibiting your vehicle is free of charge.

All vehicles are considered, old and new.

Classic cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle

Classic cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Organised by Hertford Town Council, this family friendly community event will have hot and cold food concessions and a bar.

There will be children’s activities as well as live music throughout the afternoon.

Hertford Castle will also be open to the public free of charge to explore.

Most Read

  1. 1 Timetable change for Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire commuter trains
  2. 2 Driver suffers 'life-changing' injuries after A414 crash in Hatfield
  3. 3 Tiles from 'unmaintained' council house smash windscreen
  1. 4 Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City house smashed by uprooted tree during Storm Eunice
  3. 6 Couple who moved to Welwyn slam village life and 'tricky neighbours'
  4. 7 Hundreds attend ‘emotional’ protest over Ukraine invasion
  5. 8 Young driver, 22, jailed after Hatfield crash which seriously injured woman
  6. 9 7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Review finds ‘critical failures’ in council’s housing compliance process

Successful applicants will also be entered into competitions on the day, judged by the Mayor of Hertford alongside a panel made up of the event sponsors.

Trophies will be awarded to car owners in categories including best paint work, best interior, best post-1970 car, best pre-1970 car, best British and best foreign car.

A previous Cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle

A previous Cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Bike owners will be entered into categories including best British, best foreign and best paint work.

To register to exhibit your car or bike, visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events and view the Cars at the Castle event listing for an application form.

Applications will be accepted up until the event date on a first come first served basis.

Cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle

Cars at the Castle event at Hertford Castle - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Days Out Guide
Visit Hertfordshire
Hertford News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Oakmere Primary School, Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Councillors agree to cut places at five Hertfordshire primary schools

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Naturally Organic

Naturally Organic - Meet Hertfordshire’s only completely organic store

Dan Mountney

person