Apply to exhibit for free your bike or motor at this year's Cars at the Castle event
- Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.
Do you own a beautiful or quirky motor vehicle that you’d like to display this spring?
Organisers of Cars at the Castle are looking for car or bike exhibitors wishing to display their prized machines within the spectacular grounds of Hertford Castle.
This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 15 from noon to 4pm, and exhibiting your vehicle is free of charge.
All vehicles are considered, old and new.
Organised by Hertford Town Council, this family friendly community event will have hot and cold food concessions and a bar.
There will be children’s activities as well as live music throughout the afternoon.
Hertford Castle will also be open to the public free of charge to explore.
Successful applicants will also be entered into competitions on the day, judged by the Mayor of Hertford alongside a panel made up of the event sponsors.
Trophies will be awarded to car owners in categories including best paint work, best interior, best post-1970 car, best pre-1970 car, best British and best foreign car.
Bike owners will be entered into categories including best British, best foreign and best paint work.
To register to exhibit your car or bike, visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events and view the Cars at the Castle event listing for an application form.
Applications will be accepted up until the event date on a first come first served basis.