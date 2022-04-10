You can see Carpenters Gold at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Supplied by SJB Marketing

The music of chart-topping duo The Carpenters is coming to Potters Bar.

Created and produced by West End director and performer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, with partner Greg Stevenson, the beautiful stage show Carpenters Gold is coming to town.

Featuring the biggest hits of the Close to You and We've Only Just Begun duo, you can see the show at the Wyllyotts Theatre, off Darkes Lane, on Friday, April 22.

Carpenters Gold revives both the exceptional look and sound of The Carpenters’ extensive world performances and TV appearances, including Live at The London Palladium, Talk of the Town and their Japan 1974 tour.

International and West End vocalist Vikki promises a fast-moving production that accurately portrays not only The Carpenters’ musical brilliance, but also Richard and Karen Carpenter’s infectious magnetism.

“As well as paying meticulous attention to Karen’s mannerisms,” says Vikki, “we’re also keen to faithfully recreate the pair’s brother/sister relationship and their playful interaction with both the band and the audience, which was a trademark of their live shows.”

Richard Carpenter, played by musical arranger, vocalist, and producer Greg Stevenson, features on the piano alongside a band that is joined on the drums by Karen, just as the Carpenters would have performed live in concert.

“Carpenters Gold is the only production that fully recreates a live Carpenters concert,” says Vikki, “even down to the authentically kitsch Seventies stage costumes!”

“One enthusiastic reviewer commented that ‘you could almost see the static from the Nylon’,” Vikki chuckles.

All of the Carpenters’ greatest hits feature, including Goodbye to Love, Close to You, Solitaire, We've Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday and many more.

"When we were young, we’d listen to the radio, waiting for our favourite songs – now we can enjoy them live, performed just how they would have been by the Carpenters during their heyday,” promises Vikki.

Carpenters Gold will be at Wyllyotts Theatre on Friday, April 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23.50 and are available from tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk











