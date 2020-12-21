News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas drive-in panto cancelled at Knebworth

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 12:21 PM December 21, 2020    Updated: 3:58 PM December 21, 2020
Horrible Christmas can be seen on stage at Knebworth House on Christmas Eve. Picture: Ian Tilton

Car Park Panto's Horrible Histories show at Knebworth House on Christmas Eve has been cancelled after the county moved into Tier 4. - Credit: Ian Tilton

This week's Car Park Panto performances in the grounds of Knebworth House have been cancelled.

Actors from Horrible Histories were due to perform Horrible Christmas live on stage at three sold-out shows at Knebworth House on Christmas Eve.

However, with Hertfordshire now under Tier 4 restrictions, those drive-in Christmas shows have been called off along with three scheduled performances at Newbury Racecourse on Wednesday, December 23.

Drive-in entertainment is permitted in all other tiers.

A statement posted on the Car Park Party website said: "Unfortunately, due to two of our venues being placed under Tier 4 restrictions, we don't feel it's right to ask our customers to go against the government's guidance to 'stay at home' and so Car Park Panto is unable to go ahead at Newbury Racecourse and Knebworth House this week.

A statement from Car Park Panto about the cancellation of the Knebworth House shows

A statement from Car Park Panto about the cancellation of the Knebworth House shows - Credit: Car Park Panto / supplied by Chuff Media

"With help from our fantastic partners, the Car Park Panto elves have been working incredibly hard to bring a little bit of festive cheer to families this Christmas and we are so sad not to be bringing the performance of Horrible Christmas to Newbury and Stevenage." 

Ticket holders will be automatically refunded to their original payment method. 

Horrible Histories can be seen on stage in Horrible Christmas at Knebworth House on Christmas Eve. P

Horrible Histories' Horrible Christmas show at Knebworth House on Christmas Eve has been cancelled. - Credit: Ian Tilton

The COVID-19 update from organisers added: "Again, we are so sorry that we can't bring Car Park Panto to Newbury Racecourse and Knebworth House."

Car Park Panto will bring Horrible Christmas to Knebworth House on Christmas Eve. Picture: Ian Tilto

Car Park Panto was due to bring Horrible Christmas to Knebworth House on Christmas Eve - Credit: Ian Tilton


Christmas
Knebworth News

