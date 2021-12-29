A shot from the opening night of Jack and the Beanstalk. - Credit: A2 Zoom Photography

All remaining performances of this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, have been cancelled.

Campus West producers made "the difficult decision" to end the panto's run due to members of the cast and crew testing positive for Covid.

All ticket holders for the Christmas production will automatically be refunded.

Show director and co-writer Jonas Cemm, who was playing King Penniless in the WGC show, had already dropped out of the panto through injury after breaking his foot on the opening night. The script had to be quickly rewritten without Jonas' character.

The Campus West posted on its website and social media channels today (Wednesday, December 29) a statement explaining the decision to end the panto's run prematurely.

It read: "We are sorry to announce that due to members of the cast and crew testing positive for Covid, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining performances of Jack & the Beanstalk.

"We appreciate this must come as a disappointment to the many people who'd looked forward to seeing this show during the festive season.

"It is essential that we keep our customers and colleagues safe.

"As a result of our strict safety procedures, in which all cast, crew and front-of-house staff take daily tests, we identified the cases early to prevent any further spread.

"Having lost one cast member in the first week due to an injury, to lose a second now – as well as a dancer and a member of the stage crew – it has become impossible to continue."

The Campus West panto is the latest Hertfordshire production to have its festive run cut short.

This year's St Albans pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was also cancelled before Christmas due to The Alban Arena having to shuts its doors in response to "a potential asbestos-related issue"

Jack and the Beanstalk and its naughty adults-only sister, the blue panto JACK! Stalk Dirty To Me, were due to run until January 2, 2022.

Ticket holders for cancelled performances will automatically receive a refund. The venue says this may take up to a week to process during the holiday period.

The Campus West statement added: "We would like to thank all our wonderful cast, crew and colleagues at Campus West for their untiring work, and to our fantastic audiences who have patiently supported us during this difficult time. We will see you all again next year."

