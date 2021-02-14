News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Panto tickets now on sale for Campus West show

Alan Davies

Published: 2:38 PM February 14, 2021    Updated: 2:51 PM February 14, 2021
Tickets have gone on sale for Campus West's 2021 pantomime Jack & the Beanstalk

Tickets have gone on sale for this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime.

After Jack & the Beanstalk had to be called off last Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic, theatre bosses at the Campus West put tickets for the rearranged 2021 production on sale last Friday.

Welwyn Hatfield panto Jack & the Beanstalk is due to run from Thursday, December 9 to Thursday, December 30.

Performances of its blue 'adults-only' alternative panto, JACK: Stalk Dirty to Me!, packed with Carry On-style Campus West innuendo, are set for Monday, December 27 to Thursday, December 30, 2021. This is over 18s only.

Tickets have gone on sale for Campus West's 2021 pantomime Jack & the Beanstalk and its very naughty adults-only alternative, JACK: Stalk Dirty to Me!

The panto will be directed by actor/director Jonas Cemm, who tweeted: "Whoop Whoop, we are back in business!"

The Campus West posted on its Instagram page: "It's that time of year again...oh no it's not, oh yes it is - guaranteed to raise a hoot for all the family...🤪🎉

"Tickets for our 🌱 Jack & the Beanstalk 2021 pantomime 🌱 are now on sale - follow the link within our bio !!"

For more details, and to book tickets, visit http://campuswest.co.uk 

Jack - Stalk Dirty To Me! will be the Campus West 2020 'blue' adult pantomime.

