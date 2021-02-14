Panto tickets now on sale for Campus West show
- Credit: Campus West
Tickets have gone on sale for this year's Welwyn Garden City pantomime.
After Jack & the Beanstalk had to be called off last Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic, theatre bosses at the Campus West put tickets for the rearranged 2021 production on sale last Friday.
Welwyn Hatfield panto Jack & the Beanstalk is due to run from Thursday, December 9 to Thursday, December 30.
Performances of its blue 'adults-only' alternative panto, JACK: Stalk Dirty to Me!, packed with Carry On-style Campus West innuendo, are set for Monday, December 27 to Thursday, December 30, 2021. This is over 18s only.
The panto will be directed by actor/director Jonas Cemm, who tweeted: "Whoop Whoop, we are back in business!"
The Campus West posted on its Instagram page: "It's that time of year again...oh no it's not, oh yes it is - guaranteed to raise a hoot for all the family...🤪🎉
"Tickets for our 🌱 Jack & the Beanstalk 2021 pantomime 🌱 are now on sale - follow the link within our bio !!"
For more details, and to book tickets, visit http://campuswest.co.uk
