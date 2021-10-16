Things to do

Published: 11:00 AM October 16, 2021

Jack's back! It will be 'fee fi fo fun!' at Campus West this Christmas as Welwyn Hatfield's crowd-pleasing panto returns.

After a year on ice, the festive fizz of the Campus West panto is about to be uncorked – and you can guarantee a suitably seasonal pop!

Following the success of 2019’s Snow White, nominated for a Great British Panto Award, this year sees the rip-roaring show Jack & the Beanstalk back on the Welwyn Garden City stage.

Written and directed by Jonas Cemm, with co-writer Joe Sargent, of JoJo Panto Scripts, and produced by Campus West, this original production is jam-packed with festive fun, corny gags, plus a few surprises – all mixed together to create festive silliness galore.

The panto will star Welwyn Garden City favourites Robert Forknall and Kieran Parrott, who return as hilarious panto double-act, Dame Judi Trott and Simple Simon.

Robert Forknall played Nurse Betty Bratwurst in Snow White two years ago and Kieran Parrott was Muddles.

Jack & the Beanstalk also stars Ellis Dackombe as Jack, Holly Smith as Jill, Tamsin Lynes as Fairy Beansprout, Joe Sargent as the evil Fleshcreep, and Jonas Cemm as King Penniless.

Children of all ages love the timeless story of how the impoverished young Jack sells his cow in exchange for magic beans.

Little does Jack know his destiny will change forever when the tiny beans grow into a gigantic beanstalk.

Join our hero on the adventure of a lifetime to find fame, fortune, and true love.

As a treat for grown-ups, there’s also the now famous Campus West blue version.

This year it’s ‘JACK! Stalk Dirty to Me’, the traditional panto’s naughty sister!

Very much for adults only, it’s a feast of farce, extreme overacting, and innuendo.

With some performances already sold out, book now to avoid disappointment!

Panto performances of Jack & the Beanstalk run from Thursday, December 9 to Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Blue performances are from December 27 to January 2, with limited availability.

Tickets cost from £17 (child) and £19 (adult) with no booking fee.

Book tickets at www.campuswest.co.uk

