Special guests Busted set to join Slam Dunk Festival South party in Hatfield

Published: 6:36 PM May 25, 2019 Updated: 9:04 PM November 3, 2020

Busted are the special guests at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

Following Saturday's North leg in Leeds' Temple Newsam Park, the touring pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 26.

After cryptically teasing a special guest slot by a band that hasn't appeared at Slam Dunk before, organisers have now confirmed chart-toppers Busted - James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson - are set to appear at Slam Dunk South in Hatfield.

The Year 3000 group appeared today (Saturday) in Leeds as special guests under the name Y3K on the Key Club Stage at 1.45pm.

Posting pictures on Instagram, Slam Dunk organisers said: "GUESS THE SECRETS OUT What a set from our secret special guests Y3K @katiemcmillanphoto #SDF19#ItswhatIgotoSlamDunkfor"

Updated Slam Dunk Festival 2019 line-up poster - Credit: Slam Dunk

They are due to play Hatfield on Sunday at the same time.

Following their performance in front of a packed tent in Leeds, Busted tweeted a video with the words: "See you tomorrow Slam Dunk South @SlamDunkMusic #SDF19 #Y3K"

The band's short Leeds set included hits Air Hostess, What I Go To School For, Crashed The Wedding, 3AM and Year 3000 among others.

Following their Hatfield performance, Charlie Simpson tweeted: "It was an absolute pleasure to play this year's secret set at @SlamDunkMusic 2019. Thanks to everyone who came down and made it a weekend to remember! #Y3K"

Slam Dunk organisers tweeted: "Big thanks to @Busted for 2 amazing Secret sets at #SDF19 on @thekeyclubleeds stage #Y3K"

American band All Time Low will headline the main stage at the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday night, with seven other stages dotted around the Hatfield Park site.

It was an absolute pleasure to play this years secret set at @SlamDunkMusic 2019. Thanks to everyone who came down and made it a weekend to remember! #Y3K pic.twitter.com/V3OzA8F2xY — Charlie Simpson (@CharlieSimpson) May 26, 2019

All Time Low last headlined Slam Dunk South in Hatfield when it was held at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus in 2013.

They are due on the Monster Energy Stage stage at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Among the other acts on the Slam Dunk 2019 line-up are Bullet For My Valentine, Less Than Jake, Neck Deep, NOFX, New Found Glory and Watford's Gallows.

The Slam Dunk Festival South site is located in Hatfield Park opposite Hatfield train station.

Busted playing their secret special guest slot at this year's Slam Dunk Festival North in Leeds. The band also played Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield the following day. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

