Bridgerton: Who is Edwina Sharma in season two of Netflix series?

Interview

Lord Anthony Bridgerton has to choose between the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, in the second season of Netflix series Bridgerton.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India.

Playing Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton is Charithra Chandran.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Sharmas return to the Ton having spent much of their life away from English society, living in India.

Sisters Kate and Edwina subsequently get caught up in a complex love triangle with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), with scenes filmed in Hertfordshire at Wrotham Park.

"I think Anthony and Edwina are, objectively, the perfect couple — from society’s perspective, they are a match made in heaven. They would have a successful relationship by society’s standards," says Charithra.

"You can totally understand why Anthony goes for her [Edwina]. She’d be a good mother; she’d be a good wife. It would be very pleasant. What’s missing is a love connection. They don’t have that spark and they don’t have that chemistry.

"It shows that love is not within your control; it’s not something that you can force or mould.

"What Edwina and Anthony have is very genuine and pleasant.

"But it’s not necessarily romantic love."

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

On joining the global Netflix hit, Charithra says: "I suppose it’s been equal parts exciting and nerve-racking to join the cast for Season Two.

"On the one hand, it’s wonderful to join such a beloved and successful show, knowing that the end product will look amazing. But on the other hand, it comes with some pressure.

"I just really want season two to live up to peoples’ expectations and make the fans proud."

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

On her character, Charithra adds: "I have read The Viscount Who Loved Me, and what struck me about Edwina was how kind and genuine she was in the book.

"I think now, especially in this pandemic, we’re all desperate for kind and genuine people. And that’s what Edwina Sharma is; to be able to play a character like that was really wonderful.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netf

"She’s both playful and youthful, but also has this sense of maturity to her, this wisdom. And as the season progresses, you really see that.

"You see how well-rounded and full this person actually is. It’s been a real pleasure."

The Sharmas are newcomers to the Ton this season, with Edwina the youngest of the family.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma at Lady Danbury's ball in episode one of series two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

"I like to think that the Sharmas have the same perspective as the audience. They’re kind of familiar with the Ton, but they’re not at the core of it like the Bridgertons or the Featheringtons.

"They have an outsider’s perspective, and each family member has a very unique outlook on it. Edwina is the hopeful optimist.

"She’s so excited and really eager to be a part of it all and enjoy the positives. But this opportunity also makes her face some growing pains, some harsh realities, and she does begin to realise not all that glitters is gold."

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Edwina is especially close to her older sibling Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and they have a special relationship and sisterly bond.

"I truly think that the real love story this season is between these two sisters, Kate and Edwina. They are each other’s soulmates," says Charithra Chandran.

"We’re so conditioned in society to believe that soulmates are your romantic partners. But I don’t think that’s true.

"And I think for these two young women, they are each other’s everything. It’s so important that we show close bonds and relationships that aren’t just romantic."

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, said: "Working with Simone and Charithra has been a total joy.

"There was something about meeting Simone for the first time, which has continued since that first moment; when we’re acting together, it’s like we’re in the same tunnel.

"We get the giggles, but we can also hold each other and not be distracted. There’s something quite magical about that. It felt really playful and alive. When I met her, I was just thrilled because she’s the perfect Kate.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

"And Charithra, she smashes it and she’s great. We’re from the same town, and we basically went to the equivalent schools. She feels very much like a member of the tribe, as does Simone.

"They came in so readily and easily, and now I can’t imagine a Bridgerton world without the Sharmas."

He adds: "Edwina is the perfect choice for Anthony at the beginning of the series when he’s looking for the perfect woman to fit into his idea of what a viscountess should be.

"In the same way that there’s this animal magnetism between Kate and Anthony, there’s a calm between Edwina and Anthony. Again, on paper, Edwina is perfect.

"But his heart immediately falls into Kate’s hands. It’s all about choosing your heart or your head."





Season two of Bridgerton is available exclusively on streaming service Netflix.