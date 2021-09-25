Video

Published: 7:21 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 8:53 PM September 25, 2021

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the first series of Bridgerton. - Credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

Producers have released the first teaser footage of the second season of Netflix hit Bridgerton.

The official Bridgerton Netflix Instagram page posted a video clip from the eagerly awaited second series of the racy Regency-era drama.

The Instagram post read: "Exclusive clip from Bridgerton season 2"

Written in the style of Lady Whistledown, it continued: "Dear readers, this author is most pleased to bring you a first glimpse into the upcoming social season, and even more delighted to introduce you to Miss Kate Sharma."

Bridgerton creator, showrunner and executive producer Chris Van Dusen also posted the video on Instagram with the words: "Enjoy this sneak peek from #Bridgerton Season Two!"

The scandalous second series focuses on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and romantic interest Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education's Simone Ashley.

Based on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the first look at Bridgerton season two gives viewers a tantalising taste of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma together on screen.

In the clip, which you can watch above on YouTube, Kate says to Anthony: "I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high.

"Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship.

"I shall bid you goodnight."

Bridgerton season 2 is currently in production and is due to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Scenes from the first season of Bridgerton were filmed at Hatfield House and at North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire.

Lady Trowbridge's Ball in series one was shot on location at Hatfield House, while scenes of Bridgerton were also filmed in the Library and the Marble Hall of North Mymms Park.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.

From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground.

At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.

