Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton, which was partly shot on location at Wrotham Park. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix / Archant / Harry Hubbard

A country estate between Potters Bar and Barnet will feature in the eagerly awaited second season of Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Season two of the raunchy Regency-era series will include scenes filmed on location at Palladian mansion Wrotham Park.

And the gossip from Lady Whistledown and the Ton is that Wrotham Park is in fact doubling for Aubrey Hall in the new series.

Wrotham Park near Potters Bar will be seen in season two of Bridgerton on Netflix. - Credit: Harry Hubbard / Archant

Situated just south of the M25 and Potters Bar, producers have confirmed that Wrotham Park is the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home in season two of the global smash.

While a lot of filming took place on sets, Bridgerton production designer Will Hughes-Jones revealed: "Aubrey Hall is a location, Wrotham Park — we couldn’t really build it on a stage — and when it comes to filming on locations we generally only film in them for two or three days.

"But because of it being the Bridgerton family seat, and because there’s so much interior to exterior, we were there for a long time."

Designed by Isaac Ware in 1754 for Admiral John Byng, the fourth son of Admiral Sir George Byng, Wrotham Park has previously featured in Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

The estate's movie credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Gosford Park.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Teasing viewers on what to expect of the Bridgerton's country manor house, Hughes-Jones added: "We’ve pushed the space toward a more homely, country feel, so there are a lot more tapestries, more wild flowers rather than the roses that we use in the town home."

Season two of Bridgerton arrives exclusively on streaming site Netflix on Friday, March 25.

The first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced steamy Regency love story debuted on Christmas Day 2020, and was viewed by a then record 82 million Netflix subscribers in the first four weeks that it was available on the streamer.

Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.

The scandalous first series followed the exploits of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, and the rebellious Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

From Shondaland and series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton centres on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

A love triangle ensues with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Scenes from the first series of Bridgerton were filmed in Hertfordshire at Hatfield House and North Mymms Park.

The Trowbridge Ball was shot on location at Hatfield House in the Marble Hall.



