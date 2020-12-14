Video
Official Bridgerton trailer released for new Netflix series
- Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
All is fair in love and war! New series Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on December 25 and the trailer has now been released.
From Shondaland, the romantic and scandalous period drama includes scenes shot on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.
Netflix released the official full-length trailer for the eight-part series today.
Season one follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the aristocratic Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.
Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, and Julie Andrews voices the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who writes a high society scandal sheet.
The Bridgerton cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains.
Bridgerton can be seen only on Netflix from Christmas Day.