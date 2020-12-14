News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Video

Official Bridgerton trailer released for new Netflix series

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:13 PM December 14, 2020    Updated: 9:19 PM December 16, 2020
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

All is fair in love and war! New series Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on December 25 and the trailer has now been released.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Pict...

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

From Shondaland, the romantic and scandalous period drama includes scenes shot on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Netflix released the official full-length trailer for the eight-part series today.

Season one follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the aristocratic Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX 2020

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX 2020 - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, and Julie Andrews voices the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who writes a high society scandal sheet.

The Bridgerton cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains.

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after Howard Centre surveillance camera damaged
  2. 2 Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 3 Man arrested after woman suffers broken nose
  1. 4 Paedophile police sergeant's crimes are ‘shocking example of predatory behaviour’
  2. 5 Apology to the widow of the late Roy Talbot
  3. 6 Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City ready for huge Aldershot Town clash after another win in FA Trophy
  5. 8 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal
  6. 9 First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City
  7. 10 Christmas tree festival to take place outside this year

Bridgerton can be seen only on Netflix from Christmas Day.

Bridgerton can be seen on Netflix from December 25.

Bridgerton can be seen on Netflix from December 25. - Credit: Netflix

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Herts dog groomer wins global competition

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

NHS issues vaccine advice as COVID-19 jabs begin in our area

Jacob Thorburn

person

Urgent appeal for help so nobody dies alone in Stevenage’s Lister...

Louise Mcevoy

person

Lister Hospital administers first COVID-19 jab to 81-year-old Stevenage man

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus