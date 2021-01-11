Photographer Tigz's brand new service thanks to business rethink
- Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd
When work dried up due to lockdown restrictions last year, a glamour photographer used her graphic design skills to help other brands, thanks to a business mentoring scheme.
With close contact services severely restricted, many are having to rethink their businesses.
One such local business is run by Tigz Rice from Welwyn Garden City.
In 2017, Tigz was voted the world’s leading female burlesque photographer in 21st Century Burlesque’s Top 50.
Her photography book, STRIP/TEASE, placed Bronze in the 2020 Independent Publishing Awards.
However, with the restrictions forced upon her by the coronavirus pandemic, she’s had to be even more creative.
“The majority of my boudoir client makeover shoots were put on hold," said Tigz.
Most Read
- 1 Driver issued £100 fine 'thought it was unfair as he was only 21'
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 Are laptops reaching the children most in need under third lockdown?
- 4 Episode guide to new Channel 4 series The Great
- 5 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 6 Inspector cites 'unjustified bias' in Local Plan site location while calling for more evidence
- 7 Rapid testing of school's staff and children of keyworkers begins
- 8 Resident impressed by 'slick operation' to upgrade bridge as part of £3.2 million railway project
- 9 The Great coming to Channel 4 in January
- 10 Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week
"I lost nine months of bookings within three days.
"I found Hertfordshire Growth Hub online, who suggested the free Business Mentor Scheme from University of Hertfordshire, funded by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.
"This is where I met my incredible mentor and through weekly virtual sessions, Helen [Thomson] has supported me in aligning my 11 years of experience empowering women, femmes and non-binary folx with my formal training in graphic design and illustration to develop a new business service.”
The service, Branding By Tigz, was been made possible by a grant of £4,500 from Herts Growth Hub as part of the COVID-19 Respond Adapt & Strengthen Grant.
This has enabled Tigz to work internationally, with a new computer, microphone, lighting, video and podcasting equipment.
Branding By Tigz focuses on helping "fearless entrepreneurs and bad-ass brands" showcase their business in all their glory.
This is either by coaching them on how to develop their own content or creating it with her clients.
The result being a portfolio of stunning on-brand photography and graphics which presents their brand’s unique personality, style and values in the best possible light.
Tigz has also been busy close to home, providing personal branding images for personal trainer Dovile Leonaviciute at Rise Gym in WGC, an editorial campaign for Hertfordshire-based intimate waxing salon Brilliant Brazilian, and photographed the launch of online family guide, Little Ankle Biters Herts.
"I’m so grateful for the support of Helen Thomson and the Volunteer Business Support Scheme," said Tigz.
"It has been such a valuable experience, especially having someone to be accountable to, and to plan with, I am now excited about 2021!"