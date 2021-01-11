Photographer Tigz's brand new service thanks to business rethink

Published: 1:56 PM January 11, 2021

Boudoir photographer Tigz Rice with hair and make up by Miss Victory Violet at Hotel Pigalle, Gothenburg. - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

When work dried up due to lockdown restrictions last year, a glamour photographer used her graphic design skills to help other brands, thanks to a business mentoring scheme.

With close contact services severely restricted, many are having to rethink their businesses.

One such local business is run by Tigz Rice from Welwyn Garden City.

Boudoir photographer Tigz Rice - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

In 2017, Tigz was voted the world’s leading female burlesque photographer in 21st Century Burlesque’s Top 50.

Her photography book, STRIP/TEASE, placed Bronze in the 2020 Independent Publishing Awards.

However, with the restrictions forced upon her by the coronavirus pandemic, she’s had to be even more creative.

“The majority of my boudoir client makeover shoots were put on hold," said Tigz.

Boudoir photographer Tigz Rice - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

"I lost nine months of bookings within three days.

"I found Hertfordshire Growth Hub online, who suggested the free Business Mentor Scheme from University of Hertfordshire, funded by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

"This is where I met my incredible mentor and through weekly virtual sessions, Helen [Thomson] has supported me in aligning my 11 years of experience empowering women, femmes and non-binary folx with my formal training in graphic design and illustration to develop a new business service.”

One of Tigz Rice's pictures of personal trainer Dovile at Rise Gym in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

The service, Branding By Tigz, was been made possible by a grant of £4,500 from Herts Growth Hub as part of the COVID-19 Respond Adapt & Strengthen Grant.

This has enabled Tigz to work internationally, with a new computer, microphone, lighting, video and podcasting equipment.

Branding By Tigz focuses on helping "fearless entrepreneurs and bad-ass brands" showcase their business in all their glory.

Tigz Rice photographs client Dovile - personal trainer @missfit_dee - at Rise Gym in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

This is either by coaching them on how to develop their own content or creating it with her clients.

The result being a portfolio of stunning on-brand photography and graphics which presents their brand’s unique personality, style and values in the best possible light.

Tigz Rice photographs Little Ankle Biters Herts launch at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd

Tigz has also been busy close to home, providing personal branding images for personal trainer Dovile Leonaviciute at Rise Gym in WGC, an editorial campaign for Hertfordshire-based intimate waxing salon Brilliant Brazilian, and photographed the launch of online family guide, Little Ankle Biters Herts.

"I’m so grateful for the support of Helen Thomson and the Volunteer Business Support Scheme," said Tigz.

"It has been such a valuable experience, especially having someone to be accountable to, and to plan with, I am now excited about 2021!"

Tigz Rice photographs Jessica Yupele for Brilliant Brazilian Luxury Waxing Salon - Credit: Tigz Rice Ltd



