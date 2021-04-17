News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fantastic florist and art gallery opens in Hatfield following lockdown easing

Alan Davies

Published: 2:00 PM April 17, 2021   
Bradhams Fantastic Flowers in Fore Street, Old Hatfield.

Bradhams Fantastic Flowers in Fore Street, Old Hatfield. - Credit: Bradhams

As high streets spring back into life, lovers of bespoke floral creations, statement pieces and original art will adore a new shop that's finally opened in Hatfield.

Bradhams Fantastic Flowers, which includes a design studio and art gallery, opened to the public this week following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Run and launched by floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet, Bradhams can be found at 38 Fore Street in Old Hatfield.

Bradhams Fantastic FlowerS can be found at  38 Fore Street in Old Hatfield

Bradhams Fantastic Flowers, run and launched by floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet, can be found at 38 Fore Street in Old Hatfield. - Credit: Supplied by Bradhams

It has all the makings of a popular destination for discerning visitors to the historic old town, especially those to Hatfield House, which is just up the road from the shop door.

Bradhams Fantastic Flowers is owned by Theresa Bradstreet, who trained in London in all aspects of floristry at both the world-famous McQueens Flower School and under the expert tuition of Judith Blacklock at her internationally renowned flower school in Knightsbridge.

Theresa Bradstreet wearing a floral display on her head

Floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet - Credit: Bradhams

Visitors will not only be able to buy fresh flowers, or order bouquets with 24 hours’ notice, but will also benefit from ‘eco- friendly’ floral solutions.

There’s a selection of dried flowers and grasses, both in ready-made bouquets and in bunches of single varieties, which can be created for specific colour schemes or theme.

The new shop also features an art gallery, featuring floral and nature paintings by locally renowned artists Judy Bywater, Amy Pettingill and Jo Bower.

The inside of Bradhams in Fore Street, Old Hatfield, features floral and nature paintings.

The inside of Bradhams in Fore Street, Old Hatfield, features floral and nature paintings. - Credit: Bradhams

There will also be hand-made scented candles from 'Art by Emily' to add a further touch of indulgence.

Bradhams Fantastic Flowers shop will be open Thursdays to Sundays, from 11am to 4pm over the summer months.

Enquiries are also welcomed via their website www.fantasticflowers.co.uk

The inside of Bradhams in Old Hatfield.

The inside of Bradhams in Old Hatfield. - Credit: Bradhams

Theresa is just one of the many people taking advantage of the popular free mentor scheme provided on a voluntary basis by business people across the country.

Coordinated by Hatfield's University of Hertfordshire and Hertfordshire Growth Hub, and funded by the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the scheme has just been extended to run until the end of November 2021.

Bradhams shop interior in Fore Street, Old Hatfield.

Bradhams shop interior in Fore Street, Old Hatfield. - Credit: Bradhams

The scheme carefully matches business needs with mentor skill sets.

If you think your business would benefit from the support of an experienced business professional at no cost to yourself, contact Hertfordshire Growth Hub here https://www.hertsgrowthhub.com/

The show window of Bradhams Fantastic Flowers, which has opened in Old Hatfield.

The show window of Bradhams Fantastic Flowers, which has opened in Old Hatfield. - Credit: Bradhams


