Fantastic florist and art gallery opens in Hatfield following lockdown easing
- Credit: Bradhams
As high streets spring back into life, lovers of bespoke floral creations, statement pieces and original art will adore a new shop that's finally opened in Hatfield.
Bradhams Fantastic Flowers, which includes a design studio and art gallery, opened to the public this week following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Run and launched by floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet, Bradhams can be found at 38 Fore Street in Old Hatfield.
It has all the makings of a popular destination for discerning visitors to the historic old town, especially those to Hatfield House, which is just up the road from the shop door.
Bradhams Fantastic Flowers is owned by Theresa Bradstreet, who trained in London in all aspects of floristry at both the world-famous McQueens Flower School and under the expert tuition of Judith Blacklock at her internationally renowned flower school in Knightsbridge.
Visitors will not only be able to buy fresh flowers, or order bouquets with 24 hours’ notice, but will also benefit from ‘eco- friendly’ floral solutions.
There’s a selection of dried flowers and grasses, both in ready-made bouquets and in bunches of single varieties, which can be created for specific colour schemes or theme.
The new shop also features an art gallery, featuring floral and nature paintings by locally renowned artists Judy Bywater, Amy Pettingill and Jo Bower.
There will also be hand-made scented candles from 'Art by Emily' to add a further touch of indulgence.
Bradhams Fantastic Flowers shop will be open Thursdays to Sundays, from 11am to 4pm over the summer months.
Enquiries are also welcomed via their website www.fantasticflowers.co.uk
Theresa is just one of the many people taking advantage of the popular free mentor scheme provided on a voluntary basis by business people across the country.
Coordinated by Hatfield's University of Hertfordshire and Hertfordshire Growth Hub, and funded by the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the scheme has just been extended to run until the end of November 2021.
The scheme carefully matches business needs with mentor skill sets.
If you think your business would benefit from the support of an experienced business professional at no cost to yourself, contact Hertfordshire Growth Hub here https://www.hertsgrowthhub.com/