Updated
Boris backs 'Broxywood'! Prime Minister welcomes Hollywood's plans for new Hertfordshire film studios
- Credit: PA
The arrival of Hollywood in Hertfordshire has been welcomed by both the Prime Minister and the county council as the country bounces back from the pandemic.
Real estate giants Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties, a leading Los Angeles-based office and studio owner and operator, have announced that they intend to invest in building a £700million new film, TV and digital centre in the borough of Broxbourne.
They have bought a 91-acre site close to Junction 25 of the M25, on land to the west of Waltham Cross allocated in the borough’s approved Local Plan 2018-2033 as a strategic employment site.
It will be for the first expansion of the Sunset Studios platform outside of the US.
Speaking in Stevenage during the opening of Airbus' new £35 million facility this week, Boris Johnson said the proposed studios would soon be known as 'Broxywood' by locals.
The PM said: "I'm thrilled that Blackstone has got a big investment coming in to make films at Broxbourne, or 'Broxywood' as no doubt it will shortly be known.
"It's going to mean 'Broxywood' will bring about 4,500 jobs but also shows that the UK really is the place to make films. We're storming ahead on that front, so fantastic to see it."
Film and High End TV production is booming in this country, as Boris Johnson acknowledged.
"It’s I think a testament really to the dynamism of the UK creative culture-media sector," said the PM during his Airbus visit.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder
- 2 Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'
- 3 8 countries added to UK green travel list
- 4 Lack of confidence in Welwyn Hatfield council following housing safety scandal
- 5 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City
- 6 'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city' - warning over development plans for Broadwater Road
- 7 Campus West car park planning application submitted
- 8 Jodie Williams gunning for gold after barrier-breaking personal best at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
- 9 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
- 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
"People always want to make films in this country and it’s increasing the whole time.”
The Broxbourne studios announcement was described as "wonderful news for local people" by Hertfordshire County Council leader Richard Roberts.
Chair of Hertfordshire Growth Board, Cllr Roberts said: “This announcement is fantastic news for Hertfordshire and, together with the new Sky Studios development currently being built at Elstree, is another clear sign of our county’s continued attractiveness and status as home to the UK’s world-class creative media industry.
“This is wonderful news for local people and our ongoing commitment to ensuring high quality local employment opportunities, with more than 4,500 permanent jobs to be created in Broxbourne which will be vital to delivering sustainable growth.
“We have some important leading national and international businesses in Hertfordshire. Ensuring the county continues to be a thriving place to do business, as well as supporting Hertfordshire’s economic recovery following an uncertain 18 months, is of the utmost importance.
"This is a huge step forward in achieving these ambitions.”