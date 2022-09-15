Chris McCausland to perform stand-up comedy in Potters Bar

The Potters Bar show is one of the many stops on his tour which will take place at Wyllyots Theatre, on Thursday, 29th September at 8pm. - Credit: Chris McCausland

Blind stand-up comedian Chris McCausland will be performing his show Speaky Blinder in Potters Bar this Septmber.

The show is about life and family and so much more. Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence? Well, imagine having all that but being blind too. Chris McCausland is that man.

Chris has been gifted with a fantastic sense of humour and an unbeatable wit. This helps him see the funny side of his life, along with all the difficulties.

Chris is blind due to a degenerative eye disorder called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which caused him to lose his sight gradually throughout the first 20 or so years of his life.

After his debut appearance on Live at the Apollo in 2018, Chris has been in great demand and become a regular on TV, with many hit appearances in comedy programs such as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has also appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, and his third and latest appearance was hosting the renowned stand-up show.

Chris recently made his debut appearance on the Royal Variety Performance. He has also recently made appearances on celebrity editions of favourites such as Mastermind, The Chase, Antiques Road Trip and Blankety Blank.

Originally from Liverpool, Chris has spent almost two decades travelling the country performing stand-up comedy and has long been firmly established at the very top of the UK’s live comedy circuit.

He says that he can't wait to get out on the road for what will be his first national tour, with in excess of one hundred dates!

To get a ticket to the Potters Bar show, go to: https://tinyurl.com/yn7c62wc