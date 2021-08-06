Published: 3:57 PM August 6, 2021

Bill Bailey will appear at the Just The Tonic Comedy Shindig in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Impressive PR

Comedians Bill Bailey, Milton Jones and Ed Byrne are among the stand-up stars set for a Hertfordshire laugh fest.

Just The Tonic’s Comedy Shindig is bringing the household names to an incredible comedy line-up at The Sign of The Times Festival site later this month.

Milton Jones will appear at the Just The Tonic Comedy Shindig in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Impressive PR

Following two days of music at the Hertfordshire festival, Sunday, August 22 will be devoted to comedy at the Church End event near Bishop's Stortford.

The Little Hadham line-up features a stellar comedy cast of last year's Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey alongside one-liner king Milton Jones, Rich Hall, Ed Byrne, and Reginald D Hunter.

Ed Byrne will appear at the Just The Tonic Comedy Shindig in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Impressive PR

John Brannan, managing director of Church End Events, producer of Sign Of The Times, said: "We're really excited to be bringing brand new outdoor live music and comedy events to Herts this year, especially at a time when we all need to have a chance to start enjoying ourselves again.

"This is only the start of some great plans for the future, to bring lots of the best live music and comedy to the region."

Just the Tonic was launched in Nottingham over 25 years ago and has played host to countless up-and-coming comics as well as the most established TV names.

Rich Hall will appear at the Just The Tonic Comedy Shindig in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Impressive PR

The comedy brand now stages shows in venues in Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Reading and Watford.

Founder Darrell Martin said: “In August 2020, as a response to the restrictions on indoor events, Just the Tonic put on a series of outdoor events near Nottingham.

"These featured Jimmy Carr, Milton Jones, Russell Kane, Shappi Khorsandi to name a few. They were so popular that we decided to do more this summer.

"We have called them Just the Tonic’s Comedy Shindig. We are delighted to be partnering with The Sign Of The Times Festival this year!"

Reginald D Hunter will appear at the Just The Tonic Comedy Shindig in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Kash Yusaf

Others on the Hertfordshire bill are Phil Nichol, Ivan Brackenbury, Lloyd Griffith and Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.

Doors open at 3.30pm and the show starts at 5.30pm.

Tickets cost from £30. Visit www.churchendcomedy.com for more on the comedy festival.

For more on Just the Tonic, visit www.justthetonic.com/hertfordshire-comedy/shows/sunday-22-aug-2021/5195/



