Strictly champion Bill Bailey coming to Hertfordshire as part of Just the Tonic's Comedy Shindig line-up
- Credit: Supplied by Impressive PR
Comedians Bill Bailey, Milton Jones and Ed Byrne are among the stand-up stars set for a Hertfordshire laugh fest.
Just The Tonic’s Comedy Shindig is bringing the household names to an incredible comedy line-up at The Sign of The Times Festival site later this month.
Following two days of music at the Hertfordshire festival, Sunday, August 22 will be devoted to comedy at the Church End event near Bishop's Stortford.
The Little Hadham line-up features a stellar comedy cast of last year's Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey alongside one-liner king Milton Jones, Rich Hall, Ed Byrne, and Reginald D Hunter.
John Brannan, managing director of Church End Events, producer of Sign Of The Times, said: "We're really excited to be bringing brand new outdoor live music and comedy events to Herts this year, especially at a time when we all need to have a chance to start enjoying ourselves again.
"This is only the start of some great plans for the future, to bring lots of the best live music and comedy to the region."
Just the Tonic was launched in Nottingham over 25 years ago and has played host to countless up-and-coming comics as well as the most established TV names.
Most Read
- 1 New ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything being filmed in Welwyn Garden City
- 2 Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder
- 3 Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'
- 4 8 countries added to UK green travel list
- 5 Campus West car park planning application submitted
- 6 Parking charges at Thieves Lane in Panshanger Park extended
- 7 Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams eases into Olympic 400m semi-final
- 8 'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city' - warning over development plans for Broadwater Road
- 9 Laura Kenny wins historic madison gold at Tokyo Olympics
- 10 Lack of confidence in Welwyn Hatfield council following housing safety scandal
The comedy brand now stages shows in venues in Leicester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Reading and Watford.
Founder Darrell Martin said: “In August 2020, as a response to the restrictions on indoor events, Just the Tonic put on a series of outdoor events near Nottingham.
"These featured Jimmy Carr, Milton Jones, Russell Kane, Shappi Khorsandi to name a few. They were so popular that we decided to do more this summer.
"We have called them Just the Tonic’s Comedy Shindig. We are delighted to be partnering with The Sign Of The Times Festival this year!"
Others on the Hertfordshire bill are Phil Nichol, Ivan Brackenbury, Lloyd Griffith and Kiri Pritchard-Mclean.
Doors open at 3.30pm and the show starts at 5.30pm.
Tickets cost from £30. Visit www.churchendcomedy.com for more on the comedy festival.
For more on Just the Tonic, visit www.justthetonic.com/hertfordshire-comedy/shows/sunday-22-aug-2021/5195/