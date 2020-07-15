Conservationist Giles stars in BBC Two’s Bears About The House
- Credit: BBC/Tom Jarvis
The director of conservation at Paradise Wildlife Park’s sister site The Big Cat Sanctuary stars in BBC Two programme Bears About The House.
The first episode of Bears About The House airs on BBC Two this evening (Wednesday, July 15) at 8pm.
It stars Giles Clark and an adorable sun bear cub getting into all sorts of mischief.
In the nature documentary, Giles travels to Laos, south east Asia, to embark on his latest and fluffiest conservation mission.
Giles and Matt Hunt, CEO of Free the Bears, work together to build up the sanctuary and also help rear five-month-old sun bear Mary.
Paradise Wildlife Park’s Anna Tank said: “Mary was rescued by Free the Bears after her mother was killed in the wild and was spotted on the back of a truck to be sold into the illegal wildlife trade.”
Mary was found very malnourished and fragile, and desperately needed the care from the sanctuary.
Anna added: “The sad situation is that, across Asia, sun bears are sold into the illegal wildlife trade as trophy pets, used for traditional Asian medicine and restaurants.
“Over 10,000 bears are kept in cages in bear farms so that their desired body parts can be extracted for the highest bidder.
“Giles and Free the Bears are committed to ending this cruelty within the illegal wildlife trade and are working with the government to end these bear farms.”
Join Giles Clark and sun bear Mary on BBC Two at 8pm on July 15 for the first episode of this amazing wildlife series.
Watch Mary achieve incredible life milestones and see how she grow into the adorable and mischievous bear cub she is today.
Bears About The House will be repeated on BBC Two on Saturday at 3.45pm.
The second episode of Bears About The House can be seen on BBC Two at 8pm on Wednesday, July 22.
In the second part of the series conservationist Giles Clark continues his mission to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and to help build a pioneering new bear sanctuary in Laos.
The team are on the road for 14 hours after rescuing two terrified moon bear cubs that were taken from the wild a week ago.
The cubs, called David and Jane, are five months old and were seized by the authorities after they were discovered for sale illegally online.
Giles takes the cubs home as they need around-the-clock specialist care.
At the sanctuary, Mary the sun bear is now nine months old.
Growing in confidence she becomes extremely determined. Mary learns to forage for food, use her climbing skills in trees and even picks up a unique skill to a sun bear – jumping!
The sanctuary doesn’t have contact with bears as they get older, and as Mary graduates from the nursery and moves into her permanent home she meets another sun bear, a four-year-old female called Noy.
David and Jane, meanwhile, develop well and move to the sanctuary.
But Giles returns from the road just as the sanctuary has received shocking news: there has been a break-in and the moon bear cubs are missing.