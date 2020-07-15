Conservationist Giles stars in BBC Two’s Bears About The House

Published: 3:47 PM July 15, 2020 Updated: 9:12 PM November 3, 2020

Mary the Sun Bear with Giles Clark in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis - Credit: BBC/Tom Jarvis

The director of conservation at Paradise Wildlife Park’s sister site The Big Cat Sanctuary stars in BBC Two programme Bears About The House.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

The first episode of Bears About The House airs on BBC Two this evening (Wednesday, July 15) at 8pm.

It stars Giles Clark and an adorable sun bear cub getting into all sorts of mischief.

In the nature documentary, Giles travels to Laos, south east Asia, to embark on his latest and fluffiest conservation mission.

Giles and Matt Hunt, CEO of Free the Bears, work together to build up the sanctuary and also help rear five-month-old sun bear Mary.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park’s Anna Tank said: “Mary was rescued by Free the Bears after her mother was killed in the wild and was spotted on the back of a truck to be sold into the illegal wildlife trade.”

Mary was found very malnourished and fragile, and desperately needed the care from the sanctuary.

Anna added: “The sad situation is that, across Asia, sun bears are sold into the illegal wildlife trade as trophy pets, used for traditional Asian medicine and restaurants.

“Over 10,000 bears are kept in cages in bear farms so that their desired body parts can be extracted for the highest bidder.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

“Giles and Free the Bears are committed to ending this cruelty within the illegal wildlife trade and are working with the government to end these bear farms.”

Join Giles Clark and sun bear Mary on BBC Two at 8pm on July 15 for the first episode of this amazing wildlife series.

Watch Mary achieve incredible life milestones and see how she grow into the adorable and mischievous bear cub she is today.

Bears About The House will be repeated on BBC Two on Saturday at 3.45pm.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

The second episode of Bears About The House can be seen on BBC Two at 8pm on Wednesday, July 22.

In the second part of the series conservationist Giles Clark continues his mission to tackle the illegal wildlife trade and to help build a pioneering new bear sanctuary in Laos.

The team are on the road for 14 hours after rescuing two terrified moon bear cubs that were taken from the wild a week ago.

The cubs, called David and Jane, are five months old and were seized by the authorities after they were discovered for sale illegally online.

Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC - Credit: BBC

Giles takes the cubs home as they need around-the-clock specialist care.

At the sanctuary, Mary the sun bear is now nine months old.

Growing in confidence she becomes extremely determined. Mary learns to forage for food, use her climbing skills in trees and even picks up a unique skill to a sun bear – jumping!

The sanctuary doesn’t have contact with bears as they get older, and as Mary graduates from the nursery and moves into her permanent home she meets another sun bear, a four-year-old female called Noy.

Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC - Credit: BBC

David and Jane, meanwhile, develop well and move to the sanctuary.

But Giles returns from the road just as the sanctuary has received shocking news: there has been a break-in and the moon bear cubs are missing.

Mary the Sun Bear in the first episode of Bears About The House. Picture: BBC - Credit: BBC

Giles Clark and Mary the Sun Bear at the Free the Bears sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis - Credit: BBC/Tom Jarvis

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear, after her move to a large enclosure at the Free the Bears Sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Mary the Sun Bear, now living at the Free the Bears Sanctury in Laos. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis - Credit: BBC/Tom Jarvis

Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann - Credit: BBC/Richard Mann

Mary the Sun Bear, shortly after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann - Credit: BBC/Richard Mann

Mary the Sun Bear, a few days after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann - Credit: BBC/Richard Mann

Mary the Sun Bear with Giles Clark in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Giles Clark with his wife Kathryn and Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/ Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Mary the Sun Bear, rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, at the Free The Bears Sanctuary in Laos in the first episode of Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Matt, CEO of Free the Bears, providing around-the-clock care for Mary the Sun Bear cub in his home in Laos. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann - Credit: BBC/Richard Mann

Rescued Moon Bear cubs David and Jane in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Moon Bear cubs David and Jane after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

With Moon Bear cub Jane. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Giles Clark in episode two of Bears About the House with Moon Bear cub David. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Moon Bear cubs David and Jane at the Free the Bears sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl - Credit: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Mary the Sun Bear and Giles Clark in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis - Credit: BBC/Tom Jarvis

Moon Bear cubs David and Jane shortly after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis - Credit: BBC/Tom Jarvis