Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Celebrity MasterChef Semi-Final Week contestants Mel Blatt, Danny Jones, Lesley Joseph, Kitty Scott-Claus, Lisa Snowdon, Faye Winter, Cliff Parisi and Jimmy Bullard in front of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Welwyn Garden City's Lisa Snowdon is through to semi-finals week of Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

The TV presenter and podcaster successfully battled through heat four of the BBC One cooking contest last week, along with drag performer Kitty Scott-Claus.

Lisa Snowdon in the MasterChef kitchen during semi-final week of Celebrity MasterChef 2022. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Lisa Snowdon and Kitty Scott-Claus now join Call the Midwife and EastEnders actor Cliff Parisi, McFly musician Danny Jones, reality TV star Faye Winter, former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, and Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph in the semi-finals.

The remaining eight contestants will pull on their aprons again this coming week for another series of challenges which will whittle down the field day by day to the final five.

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance paramedics and pilots with Celebrity MasterChef semi-finalists Lesley Joseph, Lisa Snowdon, Faye Winter, Mel Blatt, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cliff Parisi, Jimmy Bullard and Danny Jones - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

BBC One viewers will see the celebs visit North Weald Airfield, home to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, on Tuesday, September 6 at 9pm to face their toughest challenge to date.

One contestant will exit the competition at this stage.

Episode 14 of Series 17 on Thursday, September 8 at 8pm will see the seven remaining celebrities having to cook for Dame Mary Berry.

The six remaining contestants will then cook for restaurant critic Grace Dent on Friday, September 9 at 8.30pm.

In last week's heat four, former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Lisa Snowdon's Japanese-style fish and chips with Tempura prawns, seaweed and sesame chips, wasabi peas, and a yuzu ponzu vinegar impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Gregg Wallace said: "This looks fantastic, very smart, very Japanese. Your Tempura prawn it's sweet, it's cooked well, lovely light batter.

"Your fries are crispy and I like that nutty sesame and the salty seaweed you've put on it. It's a great dish."

John Torode commented: "The sweet peas with the wasabi is a revelation.

"I think you may have hit trend on that. I think that's really, really clever and works really nicely with seafood. Well done you."

MasterChef UK's Instagram page posted: "It's hard to improve on fish and chips, but @lisa_snowdon's Japanese-inspired invention is a work of art."

In reply, fellow semi-finalist Kitty Scott-Claus replied: "I still dream about this! Amazing @lisa_snowdon"





Who are the celebrities left in Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

After four weeks of intense competition in the MasterChef kitchen, the semi-final line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is Lisa Snowdon, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cliff Parisi, Danny Jones, Faye Winter, Jimmy Bullard, Mel Blatt, and Lesley Joseph.

Three of the eight contestants will go out this week, leaving five finalists to do battle next week for the overall crown.

What happens in this week's Celebrity MasterChef semi-finals episodes?

Episode 13: Tuesday, September 6 - BBC One, 9pm.

Celebrity MasterChef continues this week with the best eight cooks from the four heats battling for their place in the final week with a test to their teamwork.

The celebrities travel to North Weald Airfield, home to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, to face their toughest culinary challenge yet.

Cooking in tents and faced with unfamiliar equipment, the eight semi-finalists must serve up a feast for 70 pilots, medics and support staff who work for this life-saving organisation.

Split into two teams, it’s a race against the clock as the celebs must each design and create four mouthwatering dishes – a meat, a fish and a vegetarian dish, and a dessert – in just three hours.

Next, it’s back to the MasterChef kitchen, where they face an Invention Test using the leftovers from the previous challenge.

Everything rides on the success of their dish because, at the end of this challenge, one celebrity will be going home, and their dream of being Celebrity MasterChef champion 2022 will be over.





Episode 14: Thursday, September 8 - BBC One, 8pm.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back as the semi-finals continue with the seven remaining celebrities having to cook for culinary icon Dame Mary Berry.

Their job is to recreate one of Mary’s favourite classic recipes. They will have to master unfamiliar ingredients and techniques to impress the judges and Mary herself.

Then, after cooking for culinary royalty, the celebrities have to cook a dish dedicated to Her Majesty the Queen in celebration of this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

At the end of the challenge another celebrity will leave the competition.





Episode 15: Friday, September 9 - BBC One, 8.30pm.

It's the last of this week's semi-finals, and the remaining six celebrities cook comfort food for one of the country’s most feared restaurant critics, Grace Dent.

A daunting task for even the most adept chefs, the celebrities’ choice of dish is key to keeping their place in the competition.

Will their ingredients, flavours and presentation be enough to impress, or will they fall short of the mark and lose their chance to triumph in Celebrity MasterChef?

At the end of this show, only the five best cooks will go through to Finals Week – and be one step closer to being crowned Celebrity MasterChef 2022 champion.





What happens in finals week of Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Episode 16: Tuesday, September 13 - BBC One, 9pm.

The five finalists face their most daunting challenge yet, cooking for 12 iconic BBC names from the world of television, radio, and journalism at Alexandra Palace.

Then each must create one exceptional dish inspired by their childhood.





Episode 17: Thursday, September 15 - BBC One, 8pm.

The remaining finalists cook for legendary Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli at his Mayfair restaurant, Locanda Locatelli.





Episode 18: Friday, September 16 - BBC One, 8.30pm.

The three remaining finalists face one final challenge. They must cook and present a faultless three-course meal.

The best will be crowned Celebrity MasterChef 2022 champion.



