Published: 5:04 PM September 2, 2021

The Folk by the Oak 2021 main stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

Dates for two popular annual concerts returning to Hatfield next summer have been confirmed with tickets now on sale.

Super early bird tickets are available for both the Hatfield House Battle Proms spectacular and all-day music festival Folk by the Oak the following day.

The UK's premier picnic proms series will return to the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in Hatfield Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Thousands of people attended the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: John Andrews

Regular Battle Prommers can get tickets for the summer celebration featuring music, Spitfire, cannons, cavalry and fireworks at the cheapest price until the end of the month.

Adult tickets for Battle Proms are £36.50 each until midnight on September 30, 2021.

Bookings of 12 or more tickets also benefit from a 10 per cent group discount.

Visit www.battleproms.com for more concert details.

Crowds of people at the 2021 Battle Proms concert in the grounds of Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. - Credit: John Andrews

Folk by the Oak 2022 will take over the same Hatfield festival arena on Sunday, July 17.

Super early bird tickets are available now until midnight on Thursday, September 30, with 50p from every ticket booked being donated to charity partner Willow.

The first acts for FBTO 2022 have also been confirmed, with an established artist and an exciting up-and-coming talent announced.

First up is a long-awaited return of the legendary Richard Thompson, who was booked for 2020 but was unable to travel to Hatfield for the rescheduled festival in 2021.

He will finally return to the Hatfield festival next summer having last graced the FBTO main stage in 2014.

Hertfordshire's Eirra opened Folk by the Oak's virtual 'Family Nest' Fest in aid of charity Willow. She will take to the Acorn Stage in Hatfield next summer. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

Also announced for next year is Hertfordshire singer-songwriter Eirra, who opened FBTO's virtual 'Family Nest Fest' in 2020, and is a beneficiary of festival charity partner Willow.

"We are thrilled that we can finally invite Eirra to our festival and a spot on our Acorn Stage next summer," said the Folk by the Oak team.

For the latest from FBTO, visit www.folkbytheoak.com



