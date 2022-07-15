The Grace Spitfire performing at the Battle Proms at Hatfield House in 2018, Picture: Jean Mower-Allard - Credit: Jean Mower-Allard

A Spitfire is scheduled to fly over Welwyn Hatfield this weekend.

Look to the skies on Saturday evening when a Spitfire display forms part of the annual Hatfield House Battle Proms 2022 concert programme.

The Battle Proms Picnic Concerts celebrate their 25th anniversary this summer, their fifth year partnering with SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, and their 21st annual concert at Hatfield House.

The Battle Proms series celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The concert returns to Hatfield Park on Saturday, July 16, 2022. - Credit: Battle Proms

Following the traditional evening gun salute just before 8pm, the unmistakable sound of the Spitfire's Merlin engine will rumble overhead in accompaniment to the classical concert’s stirring opening piece, which this year is Holst's Jupiter.

This meticulously choreographed aerial display is performed by the legendary Grace Spitfire in the skies above Hatfield Park.

Spitfire display - Credit: Archant

Ticket holders on July 16 will also see The Red Devils, the British Army's parachute display team, drop in on the arena around 6.45pm with a spectacular freefall demonstration.

The Red Devils posted on their Instagram page today (Friday): "Our third instalment of the @battlepromsconcerts is tomorrow! Catch us jumping into @hatfield_house tomorrow at 1847hrs"

The Red Devils parachute display team dropping in on the Hatfield House Battle Proms concert. - Credit: John Andrews

With the weather forecast predicting the hottest weekend of the year so far, revellers in Hatfield Park are set for a sunny afternoon and evening.

After being unable to stage the picnic proms in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was back with coronavirus measures in place last summer.

The Battle Proms returns to the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in the leafy parkland at Hatfield House on Saturday with a programme of sublime classical music.

Thousands of people attended the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: John Andrews

Performed by the New English Concert Orchestra and conducted by Douglas Coombes MBE, the evening will feature an uplifting selection of classical favourites, including the 1812 Overture.

Tchaikovsky's rousing piece will be performed in true Battle Proms style with a thunderous percussion of cannon fire and fireworks.

Fireworks at The Battle Proms 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

This will serve as a pyrotechnical warm-up to the open-air concert's signature piece: Beethoven’s Battle Symphony.

The Battle Proms is the only place in the world where you can hear this dramatic piece performed as Beethoven intended, with the full complement of 193 cannons, plus musket fire and fireworks, providing a unique and breathtaking musical spectacle.

Fireworks and cannon fire at the 2021 Battle Proms concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: John Andrews

The concert will finish around 10.30pm with a sing-along finale of Proms favourites and a firework display.

The event will also feature a Napoleonic cavalry display and music from The Battle Proms Belles earlier in the evening.

For tickets, visit www.battleproms.com