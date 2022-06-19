Celebrate Battle Proms' 21st year at Hatfield House - and stand a chance of winning six tickets to this year's concert
There couldn’t be a better time for a bit of pomp and patriotism than in this, the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Following the recent Jubilee street parties, it’s also a summer of celebration for The Battle Proms team and Hatfield House too!
A firm fixture in many summer diaries, the Battle Proms Concert Series has been delighting audiences around the UK for 25 years.
And on Saturday, July 16 organisers return for the 21st annual concert in the leafy and historic – and apt for this year – Queen Elizabeth Oak Field at Hatfield House.
Since they first hosted a Battle Proms picnic concert, Hatfield House has welcomed an estimated 150,000 music loving visitors to their grounds specifically to enjoy a packed evening of entertainment and musical extravaganza courtesy of The Battle Proms.
From Andrews Sisters-style vintage vocals to daring ‘skill at arms’ cavalry displays and, more recently, jaw-dropping parachute displays, all the fun builds towards a full two-hour orchestral performance.
The classical concert opens with a breathtaking Spitfire display to such uplifting pieces as Elgar’s Nimrod and Holst’s Jupiter – 2022's opening piece – and culminates in a jubilant flag-waving, sing-a-long ‘Last Night of the Proms’ style finale but with the addition of spectacular musical firework displays and cannon fire.
No wonder the Battle Proms sees so many loyal fans returning year on year.
Competition to win Hatfield House Battle Proms tickets
The Welwyn Hatfield Times has long enjoyed celebrating the summer with The Battle Proms team and we have some fabulous pictures from recent years to share with you.
But we want to see YOUR favourite photos of your Battle Proms experiences too!
One lucky participant will be selected to win SIX tickets to this year’s concert, plus a bottle of bubbly to share on arrival courtesy of The Battle Proms.
To stand a chance of winning, simply share your best pictures of previous Hatfield House Battle Proms along with saying which World War Two aircraft flies over the event each year.
To enter, email your Battle Proms pictures to alan.davies@archant.co.uk or by posting your pictures and the aeroplane answer on the thread to this story on the WHT’s Facebook page.
Battle Proms organisers will pick one entrant at random to win the prize. The closing date is noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Normal Archant terms and conditions apply.
For full details of The Battle Proms or to book tickets for this memorable event go to www.battleproms.com