Festival returns this summer back at its original home
- Credit: (c) visionseven.co.uk
Tickets are selling fast for a dance music festival set to return to the Hertfordshire countryside this summer.
The Back of Beyond FSTVL is scheduled to take place at its original home in Frogmore Hill, near Stevenage and Watton-at-Stone, on July 4, 2021.
Although the event's line-up and "huge" headliner haven't been announced yet, organisers are reporting that presale tickets have already sold out and early bird tickets are selling well.
The festival posted on its Instagram page last week: "BOB is on for 04 / 07 / 21 and we’re coming back to our original home, in style!
"We can’t wait to tell you more, but rest assured it's going to be epic and of course Covid safe!"
The Back of Beyond 2021 festival bill is due to be announced soon, with promoters saying: "Hold onto your hats, we have some huge lineup news about to drop!"
For more, visit www.bobfstvl.co.uk
