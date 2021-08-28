Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021

Amy Pettingill presenting the Palladian Dreams artwork to Rev Linda Williams. - Credit: Supplied by Amy Pettingill.

The Palladian Church in Ayot St Lawrence holds many happy memories for Hertfordshire artist Amy Pettingill.

Now living in Stevenage, the commission artist from Welwyn is looking forward to her favourite art show opening its doors again this September.

The 46th Ayot St Lawrence Art Show will be held from Saturday, September 18 to Monday, September 20.

In future years the show will revert to its usual dates in June, but it has been rearranged this year due to the pandemic.

Each year the Ayot Art Show attracts many hundreds of visitors to the Hertfordshire village.

Ayot Church. - Credit: Poppy Carter Portraits

Amy Pettingill’s Artbox, originally from Welwyn, is classed as one of the event's most popular artists, having showcased her work at the church for almost a decade.

Amy is now busy creating original paintings in her unique vibrant style exclusively for this year's show.

The venue that always hosts the fantastic array of art is the beautiful Ayot St Lawrence, Palladian Church.

The Palladian Church in Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Amy Pettingill.

Amy explained: “Since I was a child, I have always loved the church, so to me it is the perfect venue.

"It is categorised as a ‘festival church’ celebrating weddings, christenings as well as art, music and drama events. These help to raise money which go towards preserving the stunning Grade I listed building.”

Amy Pettingill and Philip Robertson finally married. - Credit: Poppy Carter Portraits

The Ayot church has an extra special place in Amy’s heart, as after postponing a year, she finally got married to the love of her life, Philip Robertson, there in April 2021.

The couple made Ayot history as after 250 years they were the last bride and groom to sign the wedding register, as from now this will be digitalised.

Amy and Philip signing the register. - Credit: Poppy Carter Portraits

As a gift of appreciation and support over the past year, Amy presented Rev Linda Williams with ‘Palladian Dreams’, a framed print of the original painting, which sold at The Ayot Art Show back in 2017.

Palladian Dreams painting by Amy Pettingill. - Credit: Amy Pettingill

Keep up to date with Amy’s Art by following her website at www.amypettingill.co.uk, and on social media on Facebook @amypettingillartbox and Instagram @amys_artbox.

The Ayot St Lawrence Art Show. - Credit: The Ayot St Lawrence Art Show.

Also head to The Ayot Art Show and support all the talented artists displaying their work.

Tthe show will be open from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and Sunday, and 11am to 2pm on the Monday.

