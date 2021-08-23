Goatfest live music festival returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend
- Credit: Archant
Live music festival Goatfest returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend after the pandemic forced 2020's event to be cancelled.
The festival will be taking place in Bury Lane, Codicote, from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Among those appearing at the festival in The Great Field are Sons of Pitches and Kids in America singer Kim Wilde, who lives in Hertfordshire not far from the Goatfest site.
'From The Specials' The Neville Staple Band starring the legendary Dr Neville Staple will also be appearing on the Saturday.
Also known as The Original Rude Boy, Neville was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Arden University in Coventry, for services to music and charity, in July 2019.
He fronted The Specials and was also a member of Fun Boy Three.
Neville states: “I remember the massive reactions to the hit songs like Ghost Town, Too Much Too Young and Gangsters, and fans still write to me about my rugged, energetic and fun stage presence.
"The way we bring ska to the mainstream is by mixing Jamaican music with the English punky style. I love performing live and always include my Specials hits, along with other classics and career favourites.
"Every show is like a massive party, where the brilliant fans love to dance, stomp or sing-along. I was so proud to become an official Doctor of Music recently too. Dr Rude Boy! How cool is that!”
The Goatfest line-up over the weekend is also scheduled to include The Showhawk Duo, London Rock Collective, Alex Francis, Adorable Demonz, MarthaGunn, Roadrunner, Tom Braggins Trio, Indi & The Vegas, and S*M*A*S*H.
The bill also includes Swanvesta Social Club, The Scallywags, Mice with Glasses, Roxy Searle, Andrea Wilde, Lizzy Hardingham and Codicote Community Choir among others.
DJs on the new Barn Stage for 2021 include Alex P, while there will be Tiny T's kids party on the Sunday morning for the youngsters.
Music on Friday starts from 5pm, while things begin around noon on the main stages on the Saturday and Sunday.
For latest Goatfest news and to buy tickets, visit www.goatfestuk.com