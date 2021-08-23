News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Goatfest live music festival returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM August 23, 2021   
Goatfest 2017 in Codicote - Kim Wilde on stage

Kim Wilde on stage at Goatfest 2017 in Codicote. The Kids in America singer returns to the festival this year. - Credit: Archant

Live music festival Goatfest returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend after the pandemic forced 2020's event to be cancelled.

The festival will be taking place in Bury Lane, Codicote, from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Goatfest 2017 in Codicote - Kim Wilde on stage entertains the crowds.

Kim Wilde on stage at Goatfest 2017 in Codicote. The Herts singer returns to the festival this year. - Credit: Archant

Among those appearing at the festival in The Great Field are Sons of Pitches and Kids in America singer Kim Wilde, who lives in Hertfordshire not far from the Goatfest site. 

'From The Specials' The Neville Staple Band starring the legendary Dr Neville Staple will also be appearing on the Saturday. 

Also known as The Original Rude Boy, Neville was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Arden University in Coventry, for services to music and charity, in July 2019.

From The Specials - Neville Staple will be appearing at Goatfest in Codicote.

From The Specials - Neville Staple will be appearing at Goatfest in Codicote. - Credit: Supplied by James H Soars Media Services.

He fronted The Specials and was also a member of Fun Boy Three.

Neville states: “I remember the massive reactions to the hit songs like Ghost Town, Too Much Too Young and Gangsters, and fans still write to me about my rugged, energetic and fun stage presence.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager dies after serious moped crash near Potters Bar
  2. 2 Ant and Dec's new ITV game show recruiting contestants from Hertfordshire
  3. 3 Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Council could face more housing pressure from relocating Londoners
  3. 6 Five hospitalised after suspected heroin overdoses
  4. 7 First flight since Covid proves a daunting prospect
  5. 8 Classic Ibiza concert's triumphant return as revellers enjoy dance event in Hatfield Park
  6. 9 Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban invasion to receive support in Hertsmere
  7. 10 Man arrested in connection with burglary and ABH investigation

"The way we bring ska to the mainstream is by mixing Jamaican music with the English punky style. I love performing live and always include my Specials hits, along with other classics and career favourites.

"Every show is like a massive party, where the brilliant fans love to dance, stomp or sing-along. I was so proud to become an official Doctor of Music recently too. Dr Rude Boy! How cool is that!”

The Goatfest line-up over the weekend is also scheduled to include The Showhawk Duo, London Rock Collective, Alex Francis, Adorable Demonz, MarthaGunn, Roadrunner, Tom Braggins Trio, Indi & The Vegas, and S*M*A*S*H.

The bill also includes Swanvesta Social Club, The Scallywags, Mice with Glasses, Roxy Searle, Andrea Wilde, Lizzy Hardingham and Codicote Community Choir among others.

Alex Francis will play this summer's Goatfest in Codicote.

Alex Francis will play this summer's Goatfest in Codicote. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Francis

DJs on the new Barn Stage for 2021 include Alex P, while there will be Tiny T's kids party on the Sunday morning for the youngsters.

Music on Friday starts from 5pm, while things begin around noon on the main stages on the Saturday and Sunday. 

For latest Goatfest news and to buy tickets, visit www.goatfestuk.com

Days Out Guide
Visit Hertfordshire
Music
Hertfordshire News
Hitchin News
Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Guy Ritchie (right) and Charlie Hunnam during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London St

5 people you didn’t know were from Welwyn Hatfield

Dan Mountney

person
Hatfield House will host Firework Champions on Saturday, September 18.

Days Out Guide

Firework Champions coming to Hatfield with four displays on one night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Roe Hill Park in Briars Lane

Mother speaks out after son assaulted by children in park

Dan Mountney

person
Mental health mates WGC

Welwyn Garden City woman sets up mental health walking group to help others

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon