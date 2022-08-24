Things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show will take place in the grounds of Knebworth House this August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Knebworth House

It's the final bank holiday before Christmas on Monday, August 29 and here's some of the things to do in Hertfordshire and surrounding areas over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

If you are looking for things to do and places to go, there's various music festivals, foodie events, and a classic car show among the days out to choose from.





1. Goatfest

Tony Christie will play Goatfest Live Music Festival in Codicote. - Credit: Future Agency. Supplied by Goatfest

Codicote's annual music festival, Goatfest, returns to the Hertfordshire countryside this August Bank Holiday weekend.

There's no goats, but plenty of good times to enjoy.

Featuring great music, friendly vibes, and street food, the festival will once again take place in Bury Lane from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28.

Among the music acts set to appear over the weekend are the London Rock Collective, I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker singer-​songwriter Sandi Thom, and The House and Garage Orchestra.

Veteran singer Tony Christie – best known for chart-topping single (Is This the Way to) Amarillo – is also set to play Goatfest at 5.10pm on Sunday, August 28.

The Goatfest 2022 line-up also includes The Funk & Disco Orchestra presents Odyssey closing the main stage on Sunday.

For more, visit www.goatfestuk.com

Goatfest 2022 line-up poster. - Credit: Goatfest





2. Musical Mystery Tour

The Real McKoys playing the McMullen's Brewery Yard earlier this year. - Credit: Charles Hoggarth

Bank Holiday Sunday sees the long-awaited return of the Musical Mystery Tour.

Being held for the first time since the pandemic, visitors to Hertford on August 28 can look forward to live music across 35 venues around the county town, with over 220 performance slots booked by more than 150 acts.

Organised by Hertford Music Festival (MHF), the Mystery Tour will see music played in pubs, clubs, shops, restaurants, and public spaces from lunchtime to bedtime – and all for free.

Music fans can expect pretty much every musical genre under the sun, from rock, indie and punk to folk, funk, ska, reggae, jazz and more.

The Macs Yard audience for an earlier music event in Hertford. It is one of the venues on the Musical Mystery Tour. - Credit: Charles Hoggarth

One of the venues taking part is McMullen's Brewery Yard, a fabulous new outdoor but covered venue in the heart of Hertford – and home to main sponsors Rivertown Brewing.

There's a terrific line-up for the Macs Yard in Old Cross, with scheduled performances from the likes of Mimram Big Band, Lip Service Brass Band, Los Ladrones De Amor, Oscar Tavares, Radio Video and The Bleedin' Business.

Meanwhile, The White Hart will revisit the ‘Punky Reggae Party' theme that Hertford Music Festival's Kev Saunders came up with back in 2016 when Glen Matlock from The Sex Pistols headlined.

Kylee McKoy of The Real McKoys playing Macs Yard earlier this year. - Credit: Charles Hoggarth

The Real McKoys take the headline slot at 10pm this year for an hour turning power ballads into punk-rock anthems.

Others booked include The Mag 7, featuring Terry Lee Miall, formerly of Adam and the Ants, awesome reggae band The SGs, original '77 punks The Bleach Boys, and Clash tribute The Trash.

Visit www.hertfordmusicfestival.co.uk for latest line-up and venue news.





3. Benington Chilli Festival

Chillies at last year's Benington Chilli Festival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Worship the pepper this Bank Holiday weekend as this red-hot foodie event returns to Benington Lordship.

For three days, from Saturday, August 27 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, Benington Lordship Gardens will be devoted to all things chilli.

Some of the nation’s best known independent chilli traders will be selling everything and anything you can make with chillies – from chutneys, sauces and pickles, to seeds, cheese and chocolate.

There will also be chilli plants to buy and family entertainment to enjoy.

Benington Chilli Festival. Picture: Sharon Struckman. - Credit: Archant

Open from 10am to 5pm each day, one of the visitor highlights will be the famous chilli eating competition. It's hot stuff. Are you up for the challenge?

For more on the 15th Benington Chilli Festival, visit www.beningtonlordship.co.uk.





4. Classic Motor Show

The Classic Motor Show will take place in the grounds of Knebworth House this August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Knebworth House

Drive over to Knebworth Park this August Bank Holiday for the annual Classic Motor Show.

Taking place at the Hertfordshire stately home for two days from Sunday, August 28 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, there will be a static display as well as a show arena hosting parades.

Vehicles include saloons, sports, American, commercial, military and classic motorcycles.

Tickets will also include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Dinosaur Trail and Adventure Playground, making for a great family day out.

Last admission for this event is 2.30pm, with the car show ending at 4pm.

Book online before your visit for a reduced general admission rate.

Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance on the day of your visit. Under 3’s are welcome free of charge.

Visit Knebworth House's website at www.knebworthhouse.com to book tickets.





5. Cathedral concert

St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Will Durrant

There will be a free organ concert at St Albans Cathedral at 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

William Whitehead, associate organist at Lincoln's Inn, London, will give a recital at the Abbey featuring works by JS Bach, Maurice Duruflé and César Franck.

All are welcome and the recital will last around 50 minutes.

Admission is free, with a retiring collection in aid of Cathedral music funds.





6. Eastern Electrics

If electronic dance music is more your thing, Eastern Electrics celebrates 10 years of raving on Saturday, August 27.

Previously held at Knebworth Park and Hatfield Park, Eastern Electrics is now based at the Lee Valley Showground, next to Lee Valley White Water Centre and across the county border in neighbouring Waltham Abbey, where there will be four stages of underground dance music.

Seth Troxler returns to the EE main stage this year, while Horse Meat Disco are in the Big Top. The Switchyard is also back with RPR Soundsystem.

For more details and the full Eastern Electrics DJ line-up, visit https://easternelectrics.com/.





7. La Fiesta Carnival

On Sunday Bank Holiday, August 28, La Fiesta Carnival takes place at Colesdale Farm in Hertfordshire.

Doors open to the music festival site situated between Northaw and Cuffley at 1pm and last entry is at 5pm.

There will be three stages of dance music and a VIP area.

The line-up includes house music legend Todd Terry, wAFF, Jess Bays and Roberto Surace.

Visit www.lafiestauk.com for tickets.



