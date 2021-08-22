Camel racing returns to Northaw this August Bank Holiday
Camel racing returns to the Hertfordshire countryside this August Bank Holiday at Northaw.
Northaw Races will be hosting a 'Fun Race Day' at the Northaw Point-to-Point Course on Monday, August 30, 2021.
There will be camels, horses, ponies, Shetlands, and dogs at the Bank Holiday Monday event.
Gates open at 10.30am and the first race will take place at noon.
As well as camel racing at the Coleshill site in Northaw Road West, there will be pony rides, dog scurry, food stalls, bookies, and a traditional fun fair.
Also at the event will be Farr Brew serving beer.
The Wheathampstead-based brewery posted on its Instagram page: "This bank holiday Monday come to see the amazing camel races at Northaw!
"A brilliant day out with loads to see and with the fearless jockeys battling for 1st prize as the best camel racer this side of Egypt!!!
"We will be providing the bar to keep you hydrated and happy all day long."
Adult tickets to watch the camel racing cost £10 in advance or £12 on the gate. Children under 14 go free.
Visit www.northawraces.com for more details and https://northaw.yourticketbooking.com/p/funraceday to book tickets.