Asda Christmas shopping opening hours

Christmas shopping will be different this year in the final run-up to December 25.
With Hertfordshire now in Tier 4, non-essential shops have closed until further notice.
Pubs and restaurants are also shut for the festive period for drinkers and diners due to coronavirus restrictions, ruining many people's plans for eating out on Christmas Day.
To help shoppers ahead of the extended holiday weekend, here are the Christmas shopping opening hours for supermarket giant Asda in the area.
Asda will be closing its stores earlier than normal on Christmas Eve.
Asda stores will then be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, December 26, this year to give workers a hard-earned festive break.
Hatfield Asda Superstore
Town Centre, Hatfield.
- Wednesday, December 23: 6am - midnight
- Thursday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Saturday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 27: 10am - 4pm.
Stevenage Asda Supercentre
Monkswood Way, Stevenage.
- Wednesday, December 23: Open 24 hours
- Thursday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 12am - 7pm
- Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Saturday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 27: 10am - 4pm.