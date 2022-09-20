News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Herts Open Studios events are here in Hatfield for art lovers

Gopika Madhu

Published: 3:00 PM September 20, 2022
A print by Anna Pyei

A Herts Open Studios print by Anna Pyei. - Credit: Archant

Herts Visual Arts (HVA) will be hosting an event to allow members of the public to experience the world of art first-hand. 

The Herts Open Studios event will be held in Hatfield on Thursday September 22 and Friday September 23 from 10am to 2pm; on Saturday September 24 from 2pm to 5pm; and Thursday September 29 to Friday September 30 from 10am to 2pm in Eden House in Countess Anne School. 

Herts Visual Arts (HVA) is the only countywide visual arts organisation for Hertfordshire and attendees will be able to meet and get to know many talented artists from across the county. 

HVA is run by volunteers and members from various areas of visual arts are involved. 

Events are held in various parts of Hertfordshire. In each local area Art Trail, you will find working studios, demonstrations and group exhibitions in pop-up galleries - all free to enter and offering exceptional art experiences. 

To find out more about Herts Visual Arts, go here

