Artists to spark creativity with Howard Centre art exhibition, workshops and live demos

Alan Davies

Published: 2:00 PM September 4, 2022
Artwork by Judy Century, Paul Hillary, Heba Rena Yassin, Holly Casey, Heather Miller and Jill McMaster.

A group of local artists will be showcasing their artwork in the Howard Centre as part of the annual Hertfordshire Open Studios.

Alongside an array of beautiful art on display, there will be live painting, as well as printmaking demonstrations, and workshops for the public to take part in. 

Herts Open Studios is a fabulous free annual event, when artists across the region open up their studios, create exhibitions of their work to promote the arts, and invite the public to see them in action.

It’s a great opportunity to interact with the artists, buy or commission work from them, or to get creative by joining in with a workshop.  

Judy Century's picture Blooming Marvellous, an acrylic on canvas.

In Welwyn Garden City, a group of seven artists will be taking over the former Next shop in the Howard Centre for one week, from Saturday, September 10 to Friday, September 16, from 10am to 5pm.

Taking part in Artists@The Howard Centre are Paul Hillary, Heather Miller, Judy Century, Jill McMaster, Keith JS Ginsburg, Holly Casey and Heba Rena Yassin.

Keith JS Ginsburg

Heather Miller, Herts Visual Arts area lead for Welwyn Hatfield, said: "We'd love to get lots of people popping in to chat with our artists, to find that special piece of art for their home, to learn new creative techniques, or to simply browse the wonderful art on display."

A painting by Heather Miller

More than 130 artists and design-makers across the county are taking part in Herts Open Studios 2022, which will showcase a variety of different crafts including paintings, ceramics, jewellery, embroidery, glass-making, weaving, photography and more.

For details about all participating artists and their opening hours visit www.hvaf.org.uk/open-studios and spark your creativity!

Eternal Ridges acrylic painting by Paul Hillary

Artwork by Heba Rena Yassin will be on display in the former Next store in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City.

Artwork by Jill McMaster will be on display in the former Next store in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City.

