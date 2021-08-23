Published: 3:27 PM August 23, 2021

Ant and Dec - Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - are recruiting contestants for their new ITV game show Fortune Favours the Brave. - Credit: PA

Fancy appearing as a contestant on Ant and Dec's new prime time TV game show?

A new ITV show hosted by the popular Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and Britain's Got Talent presenters is looking for people from Hertfordshire to apply.

The show, called Fortune Favours The Brave, will test contestants on their risk taking skills.

Do you have nerves of steel and good general knowledge?

Producers of the new Ant and Dec show are looking for "enthusiastic, daring and confident" pairs of people to take part.

The show is being produced by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's production company, Mitre Studios, and people can apply with a parent, sibling, partner, housemate, neighbour, colleague or bestie.

A spokesperson for the show said: "We are looking for confident, dynamic and competitive teams of two with a mix of strengths and personalities."

They added: "There are massive, life-changing amounts of money to play for – and it's a fun, fast-paced entertainment quiz-based show – with a huge twist!"

Filming for the show is currently scheduled to take place in London in October, and if selected contestants will need to be available to travel on the nominated dates.

Transport to the filming will be provided and applicants must be 18 or over.

If you think you have what it takes to win the big money, you can apply online now at bit.ly/fftbgameshow

The deadline for applications for Fortune Favours The Brave is noon on Friday, September 17, 2021.