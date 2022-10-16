Amy Winehouse Celebration coming to Welwyn Civic Centre
Fans of Amy Winehouse will be going 'Back to Black' in Welwyn as a top tribute to the acclaimed Rehab singer-songwriter performs in the village.
The Amy Winehouse Celebration will be coming to Welwyn Civic Centre on Saturday, October 22.
Laura Jane Butler is hailed as the world’s best Amy Winehouse tribute and is endorsed by both of Amy’s parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse.
The performance at Welwyn Civic Centre, in Prospect Place, is part of a nationwide tour of major UK theatres and includes a full live backing band.
Organiser Johnny Tait, of Tait Productions, said: "I am delighted to say Janis Winehouse, mother of the late Amy, will be among those in attendance.
"Laura Jane Butler is the only Amy Winehouse tribute act that is endorsed by Amy’s parents. In fact, Laura is mentioned in the book ‘Loving Amy’."
Included in the performance will be well-known numbers such as Back to Black, Rehab, and You Know I’m No Good.
"It is a real pleasure to be able to bring a show of this quality to Welwyn Civic Centre," added Johnny.
Admission is strictly by pre-booked ticket only, as everyone in attendance has a seat at a table for the comfort and safety of all.
There will also be a dance floor and a bar to purchase both soft and alcoholic drinks.
Tickets are available online from https://buytickets.at/taitproductions/643435