Artist Amy Pettingill and the winning 2021 artwork ‘Flowers in a Granada Vase’ in coloured pencil. - Credit: Amy Pettingill

Do you love art and colour? Hertfordshire artist Amy Pettingill is running another competition.

After last year’s success, the BA Hons commission artist is giving young art lovers another opportunity to submit their colourful creations for Amy’s Artbox Colour Competition 2022.

Originally from Welwyn, Amy is recognised for her unique, vibrant and playful acrylic paintings.

Artist Amy Pettingill - Credit: Supplied by Amy Pettingill

She wants her art to bring colourful joy and positive vibes, and what better way to inspire young artists to do the same?

The artist said: “I was excited to see so many entries landing in my inbox for the first competition and the support I received from the local schools in spreading the word, in particular Stanborough School, Welwyn Garden City, and Marriotts School, Stevenage."

Stanborough School art display. - Credit: Supplied by Amy Pettingill

Amie Barnard, head of arts at Stanborough, said: “Our students have continued to be enthused by the talented work of Amy Pettingill and we are privileged to be working with her again.

"Having such a great network with local artists provides our students with opportunities beyond the classroom and inspires the next generation of artists.

"We look forward to getting our students involved in some bright and vibrant artwork in response to the competition in the coming weeks.”

The 2021 winning artwork ‘Flowers in a Granada Vase’ in coloured pencil - Credit: Supplied by Amy Pettingill

Last year's winner Annabelle Walsh, 12, from The Saint John Henry Newman School in Stevenage, describes her experience.

“I love art and the fact that the brief was to create a colourful piece really enticed me to take part.”

Annabelle’s painting inspired by Amy’s style - Credit: Supplied by Amy Pettingill

She continues: “I really enjoyed the Winners' Workshop and learning how to paint using acrylics.

"Up until then, I had only worked in coloured pencil so it was a fantastic opportunity to try and explore a new style.

"Amy is absolutely lovely and I found her advice very helpful in the pieces I have produced since the competition.”

Amy is calling 11 to 16 year olds who love art to create an artwork that celebrates colour, in a medium of their choice.

Like Annabelle, the winner will receive their artwork printed onto canvas, plus be invited to an exclusive art workshop with the artist.

Three runners-up will also be invited to join the workshop. Highly commended certificates will also be awarded.





Amy's Artbox competition - Credit: Supplied by Amy Pettingill

HOW TO ENTER THE COMPETITION

Take a photo of your masterpiece in good light and email with your name, age and school to contact@amypettingill.co.uk by Friday, February 25, 2022.

Winners will be announced in early March.

For announcements and inspiration, follow Amy on Facebook @amypettingillartbox and Instagram @amys_artbox #amysartboxcomp, www.amypettingill.co.uk



