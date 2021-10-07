News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'I turned down major record deal with Mis-Teeq to quit band' - Alesha Dixon

Alex Green, PA

Published: 2:30 PM October 7, 2021   
Alesha Dixon arrives for The Harder They Fall world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall during the BFI London Film Festival.

Alesha Dixon arrives for The Harder They Fall world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival. - Credit: PA

Welwyn Garden City's Alesha Dixon has revealed she turned down a major record deal with Mis-Teeq to quit the band.

The singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge, 42, said it was her decision to walk away from the group after their relationship became “intense” after years of touring and recording together.

The R&B girl band, whose hits included Scandalous and All I Want, formed in the late 1990s but split in 2005 shortly after their label Telstar went bust.

Dixon, who went to Monk's Walk School in WGC, said some had believed then that the demise of Telstar had been caused by its signing of Victoria Beckham.

Appearing on Apple Music 1 for a special Black History Month interview, she recalled the group's split.

She said: “I don’t know how many people know this, but we started working on a third album. We were in America, Scandalous was a top 10 radio hit in America.

“Whilst we were out there having success with Scandalous, our record company in the UK went bust.

“A lot of people blamed Victoria Beckham at the time because they were an independent label, they were signing all these acts, there was this whole thing in the media because they’d signed Victoria Beckham, they were a tiny label and they’d spent a fortune signing her.

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon arrive for The Harder They Fall world premiere in London during the BFI London Film Festival

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon arrive for The Harder They Fall world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday October 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

“They spent a lot of money on that project. They had Craig David, they had some successful acts, but they were still the underdog.

“So anyway, cut a long story short, they went bust. We’re in America, we’d started working on a third album, but that was the point when I decided I wanted to leave the group, so that’s why we didn’t do a third album.

“I spent several weeks debating it with my close people, it wasn’t a decision that I made lightly but we got offered another deal, we got offered a major deal.

“I knew if I signed that deal, I’d be tied into the group for several more years. I thought, ‘Here’s a clean out. Here’s a way out without me having to fight. I can just walk away.’

“It wasn’t that I wanted to be a solo artist. It wasn’t that I was in the group thinking, ‘It’s my time now’.

"I genuinely needed time out.

“It was a really intense eight years of my life, and it changed my life. Had I been happy, because to me well-being is more important, I would have stayed.”

Following her departure from Mis-Teeq, Dixon spent more than a year working on her debut album, Fired Up, but was dropped from her label, before her marriage to MC Harvey from So Solid Crew ended.

Dixon, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, said that by the time she left Mis-Teeq “there were conflicts within the group”.

She added: “We’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster as a group, it’s just an intense relationship.

“We’ve had moments where we’ve not connected and we’ve not got on. We’ve been very respectful of one another in the sense that after all these years, we’ve maintained dignity.

“Anything that’s ever happened with Mis-Teeq, we’ve kept it very private and between the three of us. We still communicate to this day.”

Alesha enjoyed top five UK hits with solo singles The Boy Does Nothing and Breathe Slow from second studio album The Alesha Show, and joined the Strictly judging panel in 2009.

Alesha Dixon launches her new book, Girls Rule, about the first female black Prime Minister in the UK

Alesha Dixon launches her new book, Girls Rule, about the first female black Prime Minister in the UK, on the set of 10 Downing Street at Madame Tussauds London in August 2021. - Credit: PA

Earlier this year Alesha launched her new book, Girls Rule, about the first female black Prime Minister in the UK.

Alesha Dixon attended the world premiere of new Idris Elba movie The Harder They Fall at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

Music
Welwyn Garden City News
Welwyn News

