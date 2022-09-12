Volunteers in de Havilland Aircraft Museum do it all

Most volunteers at the museum donate hours of their time every week to make sure the aircrafts and the museum itself is looking its best. - Credit: Gopika Madhu/Archant

From repairing engines, stripping paint, sewing cushions, moving the lawns and painting the stairs, volunteers at the De Havilland Aircraft Museum put their heart and soul into making sure visitors have the best experience.

Most volunteers at the museum donate hours of their time every week to make sure the aircrafts and the facility itself are looking their best.

Kevin Wallace, an engineer and one of the volunteers said: “I joined about four to five years ago. I was an engineer and I worked for a variety of oil companies and contractors and a lot of that was to do with gas turbines so it has a bit of commonality with aircraft engines. When I retired, I just wanted to get out of the house and do something and I love engineering, so getting involved in something like this is just ideal.”

Speaking about aircraft restoration, Kevin said: “Aircrafts don’t like sitting outside and a lot of them are aluminium and it does not like hot weather. For us, a lot of the effort is corrosion protection.

"Corrosion occurs over time and there will be holes in the plane and it becomes structurally unsound. So, one of the things we do is clean it up and use a chemical which eats the remaining corrosion, so that the plane does not become structurally unsound and falls apart. Then we do some body filling, paint work, some primer and a top coat. That will last about 10 years.

”It is always quite difficult to decide, are you going to restore a part or are you going to replace it.”

Kevin and his team also added an audio experience to a plane and he took his time learning how to patch up rips, tear and holes in seat cushions of the planes and learnt how to repair it. Kevin’s predecessor Terry, used one of his old sofa covers for the plane cushions as well and is currently cutting up a carpet and building a partition.

“It’s a great suite of things that we actually do. Some of the guys that work on the Mosquito mainly do wood work and its hard work. Some of these aircrafts are so old, we can’t get any spare parts. Sometimes we do get some parts donated or gifted. We have also added a Morris Minor handle on the inside of the plane. We have been donated lifejackets and an old first air kit with everything in it being from the original planes. The newer the aircraft, the less work there is.

“We do all kinds of things. We also mow the grass, paint the steps and make sure it’s safe for visitors.”

Another volunteer, Alex Lorincz who came from Slovakia, has been building a replica of a de Havilland Moth Minor.

Alistair Hodgson, who has been volunteering at the museum for over a decade, has been looking after the Sea Venom and working on its wing section in the recent years: “Not everything is glamorous. It is a lot of hard work and it is dirty, repetitive and frustrating. You can work the whole day to get one bolt out and fail and go home and you can come back the next time and take it out in 10 minutes.

“You don’t think about the whole project all at once because you will go mad. You just think, today I am going to do this and you do it and go home then you’ve had a good day. I have been working on this for 16 years but in all fairness the rest of it is in finished state. It is very tedious and time consuming but the reward is in getting it finished,” Alistair said.

To find out more about the museum, go to: dehavillandmuseum.co.uk/