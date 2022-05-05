News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stay in this historic Tudor annex near Welwyn Garden City

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:48 PM May 5, 2022
Image showing the patio of the annex, with wooden furniture and benches.

A one-bedroom annex in the Hertfordshire countryside is available to rent on AirBnB. - Credit: Sally Trendell / AirBnB

A one-bedroom annex is available to rent for short breaks and holidays, between Welwyn Garden City and Wheathampstead.

The "White Cottage Annexe with riverside garden hot tub" AirBnB listing is located near the River Lea, just off Waterend Lane in the Ayots.

The annex itself is brimming with character, with wooden beams and historic touches throughout.

Interior of the annex, with beams and rugs.

The interior of the annex is filled with wooden beams and historic touches. - Credit: Sally Trendell / AirBnB

A cosy and comfortable living space is packed with homely touches, such as an inviting rug and checked throws placed in the room.

A strong wooden theme continues into the kitchen, where a dark, thick beam compliments the well-stocked surfaces and shelves.

The bedroom is also full of character, with sloping ceilings and a grand bed giving a historic feel to the space.

A hot tub, with plants around it, on a wooden decking.

A hot tub is available for the use of those who stay in the annex. - Credit: Sally Trendell / AirBnB

A patio outside provides a space to relax and enjoy the weather, with plenty of seating available. 

What's more, the annex's hot tub sits on a well-maintained decking area, surrounded by plants and greenery.

The listing is hosted by Sally Trendell, one of AirBnB's 'Superhosts'. 

The living area with beams, rugs, throws and a fireplace.

Sally is one of AirBnB's 'Superhosts'. - Credit: Sally Trendell / AirBnB

Superhosts are described as "experienced, highly rated hosts who are committed to providing great stays for guests".

Sally states on her listing: "As I am retired, I am usually found at home pottering in the garden, so am able to assist you during your stay in any way I can."

She invites her guests to "relax in the peaceful surroundings of my beautiful, wildlife-friendly garden with views of the rolling countryside".

Exterior of the annex, with dark wood panels and trees.

Host Sally often runs an open garden for charity. - Credit: Sally Trendell / AirBnB

Sally has also been hosting an open garden for charity since 2008, and is featured in the National Open Garden Scheme's yellow book.

Her garden is described by the scheme as "A wildlife haven cottage garden straight out of 'The Wind in the Willows'."

She charges £5 per entry, with the proceeds going to a range of good causes.

The annex, with a stream running through its garden.

Guests are invited to "relax in the peaceful surroundings" of the garden. - Credit: Sally Trendell / AirBnB

That's not where the organising ends for Sally though who is hosting a Jubilee Prom in July, presented by the Felici Opera.

The Prom will celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with tickets costing £15 for adults and £5 for children.

These can be purchased by ringing Felici Opera on 07712 530550.

