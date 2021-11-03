The Adult Panto – Little Red Riding… is coming to the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: The Market Theatre Company

A fast-paced adult panto with a difference is coming to Potters Bar. Oh yes, it is!

The Market Theatre Company visits the Wyllyotts Theatre for the first time on Thursday, November 25 as part of the UK tour of their latest adult panto, ‘Little Red Riding…!’.

Packed with corny jokes and innuendo, the tour follows the sell-out success of their Adult Panto: Peter Panties and then the big hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The company's cast members are delighted to be back on the road for their 2021-2022 winter tour.

This year’s over 16s show is a corruption of the classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood and promises all the trademarks of previous Market Theatre Company adult pantos, including farcical humour, over-the-top characters, and more innuendo than you can shake a stick at!

The fearless company of three are Hatfield-born and raised actor Nick Hooton, a veteran of the adult panto with some 16 years under his belt, Jemma Carlisle and Tilly Howes.

Between them, the trio play an abundance of familiar – and not so familiar – pantomime characters.

Jemma Carlisle, Tilly Howes and Nick Hooton rehearsing for adult panto ‘Little Red Riding…!’ - Credit: The Market Theatre Company

Nick Hooton, who plays the wicked wolf, among many other characters, said: “After years of touring our adult pantos around the country, it’s great to be performing so close to where I grew up.

"Little Red Riding Hood is such a well-known story.

"We’ve got all the characters you know and also many more you won’t! It certainly keeps the three of us busy with costume changes!”

Tilly returns following her adult panto debut in 2019/2020.

She plays one of the two Little Red Riding Hoods as well as other characters in this version.

Tilly said: “One of the things I love about our adult pantos is that we are constantly surprising audiences with where we take the original story and characters, that’s part of what makes us different.

"It all ends in confusion giving it a big farcical finish which has become our trademark.”

A regular in St Albans' smash hit Alban Arena panto over the years, Jemma Carlisle is a seasoned pro when it comes to family pantomime and has performed in two adult pantos for the Market Theatre Company.

Jemma plays the other Little Red Riding Hood, among others, in this new production.

She said: “I have performed in family pantomimes for many years and this will be my first adult panto on tour.

"I can’t wait to get out there and see how the audiences respond.”

To book tickets go to wyllyottstheatre.co.uk.

Adult panto Little Red Riding...! can be seen at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: The Market Theatre Company

The Market Theatre Company hails from their own 70-seater theatre in the historic market town of Hitchin.

Over the last 25 years their naughty alternative to traditional panto has gone from strength to strength, growing from a short four-week run to achieving almost cult status.

Writer Kirk Foster said: “Although adult, we certainly never set out to offend anyone and would say that we are suitable for audiences aged 16 to 100.

"We have a fantastic cast of just three that work incredibly hard on that stage.

"Their energetic, fast-paced and always over-the-top performances make the show, even before you add in the many innuendos and the usual pantomime frolics!”

The Adult Panto – Little Red Riding… is coming to the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. - Credit: The Market Theatre Company

As well as arriving at the Wyllyotts Theatre on Thursday, November 25, The Adult Panto – Little Red Riding…! can also be seen at its home venue at the Market Theatre in Hitchin from Friday, November 26 to Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Visit www.markettheatre.co.uk for dates and to book tickets.