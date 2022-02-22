Adam James, An Extension of Us, left, and Elly Thomas, Untitled, 2019, in mixed media. - Credit: Tim Bowditch / Supplied by UH Arts

A two-person exhibition opening in Hatfield will posthumously pay tribute to one of the artists.

Running from March 4 to May 7, Play Full at the University of Hertfordshire celebrates the animated works of artists Adam James and Elly Thomas.

UH Arts + Culture began working on this exhibition two years ago, before COVID-19 turned the world upside down.

The exhibition was postponed, and tragically in July 2020, Elly Thomas passed away at the age of 42 after a long illness.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Elly and are committed to delivering this exhibition to celebrate her remarkable artistic practice, developed in collaboration with her friends and family,” said Inna Allen, curator of the exhibition.

Elly Thomas, Untitled, 2019, in mixed media - Credit: Supplied by UH Arts

The show considers the relationships between art, play and playfulness, and invites the viewer to pay attention to these integral, yet often overlooked, components of our culture.

Consisting of soft sculpture assemblages, costumes, drawings and video works, the exhibition transforms the Art & Design Gallery into a playground of art.

Inna Allen said: “Playfulness is about being present, responsive, and open to the moment. After such an intense period in our lives, this exhibition embraces joy, pleasure and fun.

"This is a rare opportunity for us to bring together the works of two artists who capture the essence of play, and we can’t wait to see how our audiences respond."

Adam James, An Extension of Us. Photography by Tim Bowditch. - Credit: Tim Bowditch

Adam James, a British artist based in Sweden, says that the two artists had been hoping to collaborate for some time.

“It is such an incredible honour to show alongside Elly. Although it is of course so very sad to have never had the chance to meet her, it makes me happy that our works have.”

In addition to the exhibition, UH Arts + Culture is delivering a programme of events, including workshops, ‘Meet the Artist’ videos and other digital activities designed to encourage creative thinking and collaboration between participants.

The Art & Design Gallery is on the College Lane Campus. ‘Meet the Artist’ videos and ‘Create It Share It’ digital activities will be available at www.uharts.co.uk