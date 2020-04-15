View this post on Instagram

CELEBRATING KEY WORKERS Day 3 - Cruse volunteer Hi, I'm Maggie (named after Margaret Torrie who founded Cruse 60 years ago) I volunteer at Cruse Bereavement Care in Hertfordshire and I'm a trained bereavement support worker. The death of someone you love or someone you cared for is probably one of the most distressing experiences you will ever face; particularly in these tricky times. At Cruse we hope to offer you kind and attentive support when you need it most. www.cruse.org.uk Stay safe. Stay indoors. ??