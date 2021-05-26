5 top walks in Welwyn Garden City and the surrounding Hertfordshire countryside
Samantha Bearman
- Credit: Samantha Bearman
Looking for somewhere to walk to this weekend? Travel blogger Samantha Bearman from Welwyn Garden City looks at the five best walks in the Welwyn Hatfield area of Hertfordshire.
There’s no doubt, walking has become a national hobby to get us through the various lockdowns over the past year.
Even with the restrictions easing, getting out in the fresh air is still important.
So, lace up your boots and enjoy some of Hertfordshire’s finest walks.
1. Brocket Hall
A walk around Brocket Hall has got to be a favourite among many, and for good reason.
The view across the bridge on the Brocket Hall estate is spectacular.
Start at The Waggoners and follow the footpath along the golf course.
Stop to gaze out from the bridge before walking through Lemsford village.
To make the route a full loop, walk through Sherrardspark Wood until you get to Digswell Hill.
2. Tewin Bury Farm
This is a popular weekend walk, so set off early if you want a quieter footpath.
You will see the expansive views across the fields in Tewin.
Begin this walk at the Digswell Viaduct.
Find the footpath off Harmer Green Lane, and continue along the track until you reach Tewin Bury Farm.
Stop for refreshments before turning back on the same path.
3. Ayot Greenway
Walk along the tree-lined path of the Ayot Greenway that follows the route of an old railway line.
Start in Ayot Green – there is an entrance to the footpath on Ayot St Peter Road.
You can walk all the way to Wheathampstead and see the old railway station in the village.
4. Panshanger Park
Walking around Panshanger Park is like exploring a little oasis.
Stroll around the River Mimram and look out for the Great Oak and the Orangery.
There is free parking in its car park on Thieves Lane.
5. Welwyn Garden City Centenary Walk
If you are looking to stretch your legs, you should conquer the Centenary Walk.
It is a 20.20km circular walk around some iconic locations in Welwyn Garden City.
Pack some snacks and wear walking boots because it will take you around four to five hours.
Choose your start point from the map on the WGC100 website.
The route is easy to follow due to the orange markers keeping you on track.