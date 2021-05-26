Published: 6:30 PM May 26, 2021

Brocket Hall, Digswell Viaduct, Tewin and Panshanger Park are all places you can walk to in and around Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Samantha Bearman

Looking for somewhere to walk to this weekend? Travel blogger Samantha Bearman from Welwyn Garden City looks at the five best walks in the Welwyn Hatfield area of Hertfordshire.

There’s no doubt, walking has become a national hobby to get us through the various lockdowns over the past year.

Even with the restrictions easing, getting out in the fresh air is still important.

So, lace up your boots and enjoy some of Hertfordshire’s finest walks.

1. Brocket Hall

Brocket Hall near Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Samantha Bearman

A walk around Brocket Hall has got to be a favourite among many, and for good reason.

The view across the bridge on the Brocket Hall estate is spectacular.

Start at The Waggoners and follow the footpath along the golf course.

Stop to gaze out from the bridge before walking through Lemsford village.

To make the route a full loop, walk through Sherrardspark Wood until you get to Digswell Hill.





2. Tewin Bury Farm

Tewin on the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Walk. - Credit: Samantha Bearman

This is a popular weekend walk, so set off early if you want a quieter footpath.

You will see the expansive views across the fields in Tewin.

Begin this walk at the Digswell Viaduct.

Find the footpath off Harmer Green Lane, and continue along the track until you reach Tewin Bury Farm.

Stop for refreshments before turning back on the same path.



3. Ayot Greenway

Ayot Greenway runs between Welwyn Garden City and Wheathampstead. - Credit: Archant

Walk along the tree-lined path of the Ayot Greenway that follows the route of an old railway line.

Start in Ayot Green – there is an entrance to the footpath on Ayot St Peter Road.

You can walk all the way to Wheathampstead and see the old railway station in the village.



4. Panshanger Park

Panshanger Park has plenty of paths to follow. - Credit: Samantha Bearman

Walking around Panshanger Park is like exploring a little oasis.

Stroll around the River Mimram and look out for the Great Oak and the Orangery.

There is free parking in its car park on Thieves Lane.



5. Welwyn Garden City Centenary Walk

Digswell Viaduct - Credit: Samantha Bearman

If you are looking to stretch your legs, you should conquer the Centenary Walk.

It is a 20.20km circular walk around some iconic locations in Welwyn Garden City.

Pack some snacks and wear walking boots because it will take you around four to five hours.

The Welwyn Garden City Centenary Walk map. - Credit: WGC100

Choose your start point from the map on the WGC100 website.

The route is easy to follow due to the orange markers keeping you on track.