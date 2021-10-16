Published: 10:37 PM October 16, 2021

This summer's festival season already feels like a distant memory.

But there's plenty of shows in Hertfordshire to look forward to next year.

From rock to dance music, and classical to folk, there's something for most tastes.

Here's 9 huge gigs, outdoor concerts and music festivals already in the diary for Hertfordshire in 2022.





1. You Me At Six in Hatfield Park

When: Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

As part of the band's Sinners Never Sleep 10-year anniversary, the alt-rockers will be playing a special show in Hatfield.

Fronted by Josh Franceschi, You Me at Six will play top three album Sinners Never Sleep in full at the Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield Park.

Support comes from The Hunna, with more to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://youmeatsix.co.uk/ for more details.









2. Slam Dunk Festival South at Hatfield Park

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alt-rock festival will return to Hatfield Park next summer over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Following this year's successful return in September, next year's edition of Slam Dunk South will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Rancid and Alexisonfire have so far been announced as stage headliners, with more to be announced.

The line-up also includes The Used, The Wonder Years, and Motion City Soundtrack.

SDF22 tickets are on sale now via the Slam Dunk website www.slamdunkfestival.com









3. Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park

When: Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Where: Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire.

Liam Gallagher will return to the scene of Oasis' two era-defining 1996 gigs for a couple of shows of his own next June.

He will headline Knebworth Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Kasabian will support Liam both nights, with Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka a special guest on the Saturday.

Tickets sold out on the day of general release, but you might still be able to find a ticket if you search official tickets outlets.









4. Hatfield House Battle Proms

When: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

A Spitfire flying overhead, fireworks, cavalry, cannons and a classical concert – it can only be the Battle Proms Picnic Concerts series.

A hugely popular annual event, the Battle Proms concert is scheduled to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House again on Saturday, July 16.

Tickets are on sale now via the Battle Proms website at www.battleproms.com





5. Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park

When: Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

Taking place the day after Battle Proms, this all-day folk, acoustic and roots festival promises another "line-up of headliners" in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field at Hatfield House.

The FBTO 2022 bill so far includes the return of the Ivor Novello Award-winning Richard Thompson, the Spell Songs singers, as well as AKA Trio.

Spell Songs features the combined talents of Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux, accompanied by Jackie Morris painting live on stage.

Adult tickets cost £42.50 until January 31, 2022, after which the price rises to £46.50.

Tickets for Folk by the Oak 2022 are available via www.folkbytheoak.com





6. Standon Calling

When: Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Where: Standon Lordship, Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling is set to return from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, 2022.

No line-up details have been announced yet for the extravaganza set for Standon Lordship, but tickets are on sale via the Standon Calling website standon-calling.com

7. An Evening with Michael Bublé at Hatfield House

When: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

Originally planned for the summer of 2020, the twice postponed An Evening with Michael Bublé concert is now scheduled to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The Haven't Met You Yet crooner will be hoping it is third time lucky for his UK summer tour after it was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Visit www.michaelbuble.com for latest tour news and ticket links.









8. Paloma Faith at Hatfield Park

When: Friday, August 5, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

The BRIT Award-winning singer will visit Hatfield as part of her summer The Age of Optimism 2022 tour.

Only Love Can Hurt Like This star Paloma Faith is due in Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5.

Tickets are available via www.palomafaith.com





9. Classic Ibiza at Hatfield Park

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Where: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

Classic Ibiza will once again take you on a magical rollercoaster ride of dance music's most iconic tracks in the idyllic outdoor setting of Hatfield House.

White Isle classics will be reinvented by the Urban Soul Orchestra, vocalists and DJ Goldierocks.

Organisers are looking to take the Classic Ibiza concert to another level in 2022.

Expect tracks from the likes of The Prodigy and Fat Boy Slim, to Faithless and Darude in the closing 'Dance Set' as Hatfield Park is turned into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Tickets are on sale now via the Classic Ibiza website www.classicibiza.co.uk



