7 Hertfordshire music events planned for 2021
- Credit: Jake Lewis
It's fair to say 2020 was a nightmare for music promoters.
Summer concerts and festivals in the county were either postponed until this year, rescheduled and later called off or cancelled completely.
We could all do with something to look forward to in 2021, and here's seven Hertfordshire music events currently in the calendar for this year, subject to coronavirus restrictions of course.
Fingers crossed they all go ahead this year and revellers can enjoy a much-needed summer of music in the county.
1. Slam Dunk Festival
This annual rite of passage for pop-punk, ska punk and emo fans was twice postponed in 2020.
Organisers are determined to bring the multi-stage show back to Hatfield Park in 2021.
READ MORE: Organisers 'remain optimistic and confident' that Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will happen
Sum 41 and Don Broco, last year's scheduled headliners, are confirmed to play the main stages on Sunday, May 30.
Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for latest line-up news and ticket details.
2. Battle Proms
One of the biggest events in the Hatfield social calendar, this summer celebration featuring sublime classical music, fireworks, cannons, cavalry and a Spitfire air display was sorely missed in 2020.
The Battle Proms teams are planning for the picnic proms to take place again in the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 17.
READ MORE: Battle Proms 2021 tickets go on sale but concert capacity reduced
They have put tickets back on sale and are constantly reviewing the last government guidelines.
With loyal Hatfield Battle Prommers carrying over their tickets from 2020, a limited number of passes for 2021 are currently on sale at www.battleproms.com
3. Folk by the Oak
From the same team as Battle Proms, this all-day festival of folk and acoustic music uses the same site in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field at Hatfield House and takes place the day after the picnic proms.
After 2020's folk spectacular was called off due to coronavirus, headline acts Seasick Steve, Richard Thompson, Kate Rusby and the Sam Sweeney Band have all been confirmed for 2021, with more line-up announcements due soon.
READ MORE: Limited number of festival tickets go on sale for 2021
FBTO is due to take place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, July 18.
Tickets are on sale via www.folkbytheoak.com
4. An Evening with Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé is currently top of the UK albums charts again with his seasonal Christmas album.
The Canadian-Italian crooner's gig at Hatfield House was postponed last summer and has been rearranged for the Hertfordshire parkland on Sunday, July 25.
Expect to hear Bublé classics such as Haven't Met You Yet and Home.
Tickets are still available from www.axs.com
5. Standon Calling
This annual music and arts festival is set to return to the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.
Featuring huge headliners and emerging talent, last summer's extravaganza was due to be the festival's 15th birthday party.
READ MORE: Standon Calling festival 'is going to be epic'
That 'Party of All Time' will now take place at Standon Lordship this year with the line-up to be confirmed.
Visit https://standon-calling.com/ for latest festival news.
6. Classic Ibiza
Hertfordshire's biggest dance music event is set to return to the grounds of Hatfield House this summer.
Featuring iconic dance tunes from the White Isle played by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJs and guest vocalists, Classic Ibiza is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21.
As with other planned events rolled over from 2020, there's a limited number of tickets available.
For more details, and to book your tickets, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield
7. Pub in the Park
While Knebworth Park hosted PITP's drive-in Garden Party last year, Tom Kerridge and his foodie friends are due to return to Verulamium Park in St Albans this September.
After the music and food fest was cancelled last year, the event has been rescheduled for Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12, 2021.
While the full line-up has yet to be confirmed, the Pub in the Park website lists some of the acts set to appear over the weekend.
Basement Jaxx are down for a DJ set on the Friday night, with Lightning Seeds playing the Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: Rick Astley and Kaiser Chiefs party in the park at Pub in the Park drive-in event at Knebworth House
All Saints are pencilled in for the Saturday evening and Gabrielle for the lazy Sunday afternoon session.
For more on Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans, visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/st-albans