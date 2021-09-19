Published: 3:31 PM September 19, 2021

The Woodman’s Jana Suchanska and Paul Large, founder of 200BHP Road Trips, with the cheque for £5,300 for Prostate Cancer UK. - Credit: Supplied by Paul Large

A petrol head driving club teamed up with a North Mymms pub for a charity fundraising event in aid of cancer.

The Woodman Inn and Carvery and 200BHP, which calls the pub in Warrengate Road its clubhouse, raised £5,300 for Prostate Cancer UK at the charity day.

The joint venture featured a barbecue, live music from Jazz Ellington, a finalist from the TV show The Voice UK, and a DJ.

There was also a raffle, an auction and fun games in the pub garden.

200BHP.COM’s Paul Large said: “As the founder of the road trips club I approached the manager of the pub, Jana Suchanska, and suggested we put on a charity day with a BBQ and live music as well as a DJ for the benefit of our chosen charity, Prostate Cancer UK, and also for the benefit of the pub regulars and local residents.

“Everyone had been restricted for the last 18 months due to COVID and we really were in desperate need of a proper ‘knees up’! So this is what we did.”

He added: “We were supported by so many people and businesses it was amazing.”

Among them was the local butcher in Welham Green, Meat Emporium, which provided a free barbecue for all 100 guests.

“The goal was £3,000 originally,” said Paul. “However with small events leading up to the day, such as mini sweeps for the Euros etc, we ended up hitting the grand total of £5,300.

“We never expected to raise such a huge amount of money from such a small driving club and our small local pub.”



