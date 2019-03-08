First-class success of Potters Bar youngsters 'what club cricket is about'

Steve Gale is the new captain for Potters Bar in 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar Cricket Club have vowed to give any player hungry for a career in the professional game as much of a leg-up as they can – and if that means success for the club as a by-product then they won’t complain.

Potters Bar say George Scott won't be the last youngster to graduate to first-class cricket. Picture: KEVIN LINES Potters Bar say George Scott won't be the last youngster to graduate to first-class cricket. Picture: KEVIN LINES

The Walk-based outfit has seen a number of their talented youngsters appear in the first-class game and they see no reason for that to stop.

Bar's Mark Shepherd said: “We are extremely proud that a number of our younger cricketers have moved on through our colts system and gone on to play representative cricket.

“The main player to do this is clearly George Scott who is in the third year of pro cricket at Middlesex.

“However, we have had Thilan Walallawita and Charlie Scott who are both with Middlesex seconds and Teddy Duke is part of the Essex set-up.

“And in addition Harrison Palmer and Luke Chapman have both played first-class cricket through the excellent University programme.

“We have the idea of pushing the boys to play the best cricket they can. If they have ambitions of playing the game properly then as a club we will do everything we can to try and help them along the way.

“That's what club cricket is essentially about at the higher levels.”

On the field some of those players were instrumental in an excellent year last time out when they finished fourth in the SHCL Premier Division, losing to Totteridge Millhillians in the play-off semi-finals, and reaching the regional final of the T20 competition.

And they want more of the same this year too.

Shepherd said: “As a club we just want to keep improving year on year and become an established top four club up there competing with the big boys.

“This entices others to come to the club and enjoy their cricket both on and off the field and that's what all progressive clubs look to achieve.

“We've had a fantastic run in the Herts T20 competition, losing just once in two years and getting to the regional final, and losing in a tight finish to one of the countries best teams has whetted the appetite to have another crack.”

“Ultimately though we want people enjoy the game for what it is. It's a great club to be part of on and off the field and we have a great crop of kids who love the game and will hopefully continue to enjoy it for many years.”